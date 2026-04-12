The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" Is Coming Back After Over 20 Years

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is set to return in Spring 2027 for its first-ever retro, featuring a white tumbled leather upper.

Jordan Brand is digging deep into its archive for 2027. The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is officially returning next year. It will mark the first-ever reissue of the colorway since its original release in 2005.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is dropping in Spring of 2027.

Originally released in 2005, the "Red Steel" Air Jordan 10 will return to retailers for the first time in over two decades. That kind of gap builds anticipation. Collectors who missed the original have been waiting a long time for this one.

After the Air Jordan 10 "Steel" returned in its original form in 2025, its "Red Steel" sibling is now set to follow. Jordan Brand is clearly committed to reviving the AJ10 lineup across multiple colorways. Also the momentum around the silhouette is real.

The 2027 reissue will stay close to the original design, with only minor updates to the shape in line with modern retros. That level of accuracy is exactly what collectors want to hear. No drastic changes just a faithful retro of a fan favorite.

The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is expected to release in Spring 2027 at select Jordan Brand retailers like Nike, Foot Locker, Finish Line, Hibbett, and Shiekh. Retail price has not yet been confirmed. Mark your calendars, this is one to watch.

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Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel"

The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" features a white tumbled leather upper with bold red accents landing on the eyestays, laces, tongue, and collar. Also gray detailing hits the eyelets, lace loops, and portions of the outsole.

Further the red Jumpman logo on the heel pops cleanly against the white leather. Underneath, the signature AJ10 outsole tells Michael Jordan's career story in embossed text with scoring titles, MVP awards, championship wins. It's a detail that has defined the silhouette since its 1994 debut.

Finally the checkerboard inner lining adds one more layer of classic Jordan Brand DNA. It is a clean, confident colorway that has aged incredibly well.

Read More: A Woman Sold Her Ex’s Air Jordan Countdown Pack At Vintage Shop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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