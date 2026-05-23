21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Shares Picture Of Her & Latto With Their Kids

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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21 Savage Wife Picture Her Latto Their Kids
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 21 Savage watches a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Keyanna Joseph reportedly married 21 Savage in 2020, but she has seemingly been supportive of his new relationship with Latto.

Congratulations are in order for Latto and 21 Savage, as the couple recently welcomed their first child ahead of the former's upcoming new album. But this also sparked a lot of controversy because of the latter's purported marriage to Keyanna Joseph, the mother of his two sons. As fans and skeptics alike continue to either defend this dynamic or condemn it, it seems like Joseph herself has no hard feelings at all about any of this.

According to Livebitez on Instagram, she alleged took to her IG Story to post a picture of her, the Columbus-born femcee, and her sons with Savage, Kamari and Ashaad. Not only that, but this social media post also led many to believe that Keyanna was at Latto's baby shower with 21 Savage.

Of course, none of this is any explicit confirmation, but fans are still trying to connect the dots and scrutinize every little detail. Regardless of who was where, it does seem like Keyanna Joseph is supporting Big Mama on her journey and happy for 21. Their relationship is something they keep very private, but it seems like they are still very committed to a healthy, amicable, and loving coparenting dynamic.

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Who Is 21 Savage's Wife?

For those unaware, 21 Savage's alleged wife Keyanna Joseph is a business entrepreneur specifically in the realm of beauty and cosmetics, leading the Beauty By Nukee brand. They reportedly started out as high school sweethearts, welcoming their two sons pretty early in the 2010s decade.

Joseph and Savage reportedly tied the knot back in 2020 following the latter's visa issues and ICE arrest over his immigration status. But some folks have speculated this marriage was only for legal and business reasons tied to this status debacle. Divorce rumors also spread, but they never got any explicit confirmation or denial.

In any case, while their relationship status is unclear, Keyanna Joseph seems supportive of Latto and 21 Savage. So maybe fans are going a bit too far by making a fuss out of the marriage and its vagueness. But the important thing is for all of them to focus on the family and maintain healthy communication and companionship.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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