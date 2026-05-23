21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Shares Picture Of Her & Latto With Their Kids

Congratulations are in order for Latto and 21 Savage, as the couple recently welcomed their first child ahead of the former's upcoming new album. But this also sparked a lot of controversy because of the latter's purported marriage to Keyanna Joseph, the mother of his two sons. As fans and skeptics alike continue to either defend this dynamic or condemn it, it seems like Joseph herself has no hard feelings at all about any of this.

According to Livebitez on Instagram, she alleged took to her IG Story to post a picture of her, the Columbus-born femcee, and her sons with Savage, Kamari and Ashaad. Not only that, but this social media post also led many to believe that Keyanna was at Latto's baby shower with 21 Savage.

Of course, none of this is any explicit confirmation, but fans are still trying to connect the dots and scrutinize every little detail. Regardless of who was where, it does seem like Keyanna Joseph is supporting Big Mama on her journey and happy for 21. Their relationship is something they keep very private, but it seems like they are still very committed to a healthy, amicable, and loving coparenting dynamic.

Who Is 21 Savage's Wife?

For those unaware, 21 Savage's alleged wife Keyanna Joseph is a business entrepreneur specifically in the realm of beauty and cosmetics, leading the Beauty By Nukee brand. They reportedly started out as high school sweethearts, welcoming their two sons pretty early in the 2010s decade.

Joseph and Savage reportedly tied the knot back in 2020 following the latter's visa issues and ICE arrest over his immigration status. But some folks have speculated this marriage was only for legal and business reasons tied to this status debacle. Divorce rumors also spread, but they never got any explicit confirmation or denial.