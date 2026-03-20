21 Savage's Alleged Wife Allegedly Reacts To Latto's Pregnancy Announcement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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21 Savage Alleged Wife Reacts Latto Pregnancy Announcement
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Latto announced that she and 21 Savage are expecting a child ahead of her new album "Big Mama" coming out later this year.

Latto recently confirmed long-standing pregnancy rumors about her, and it's led to more conversation around her relationship with 21 Savage. Upon her apparent confirmation that he's the father of her child, his alleged wife Keyanna Joseph stepped into social media to react.

As caught by Alexis on Twitter, Joseph allegedly liked the Atlanta femcee's Instagram announcement post regarding her upcoming album Big Mama, her pregnancy, and the "Business & Personal" single. However, beyond this, no other reactions or statements emerged. As such, we'll see if any party involved elaborates on this dynamic any further in the future, since fans want answers.

Still, based on this IG like, Joseph seems supportive of the couple. The reason why folks immediately connected 21 to the pregnancy announcement isn't just due to the romance rumors that are all but explicitly confirmed. It's also because of the new single's music video. In it, a hand with the same tattoos as Savage caresses Latto, and fans were quick to draw the connection. Amid fans and loved ones' reactions, everyone seems quite happy for the couple on their journey.

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Who Is Keyanna Joseph?

For those unaware, Keyanna Joseph is 21 Savage's alleged wife, and their exact relationship status is unclear at press time. They reportedly share two sons, Kamari and Ashaad, whereas he has a daughter named Rhian from an unknown partner. The entrepreneur and beautician reportedly married 21 in 2020, shortly after his arrest regarding his visa.

As such, there's a lot of speculation as to whether or not their marriage relates to that case, but that's also officially unclear at press time. In any case, they keep their personal lives private for the most part and focus on their family.

Now, that extended family will grow, and it seems like Keyanna Joseph is supportive of her former partner. We will see if this relationship with Latto becomes a topical focus of her upcoming album Big Mama.

The LP drops on May 29. Following the release of "Business & Personal," fans wonder if they will hear more singles before we get the full release. In any case, the conversation is heating up.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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