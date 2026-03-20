Business & Personal (Intro) - Song by Latto

BY Alexander Cole
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Latto recently unveiled that she is pregnant, and with the music video for "Business & Personal," it seems like 21 Savage is the dad.

Latto shocked the world on Friday when she revealed that she is pregnant. She is going to be dropping a new album called Big Mama, and as it turns out, the father of her child is 21 Savage. In the music video for her new song "Business & Personal (Intro)," Latto is caressed by a hand with the same tattoos as 21. Of course, these two have been rumored to be together for a couple of years now. Rumors of Latto's pregnancy have also exploded as of late. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that all of this is being revealed as part of an album rollout. Regardless, the new song is dope, and it just proves that Latto is about to enter the prime of her rapping career.

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Big Mama

Quotable Lyrics from Business & Personal (Intro)

Fans said they miss the old me, but I wouldn't be here with my old ways
Tried to put me on Front Street, now they gotta see me on the front page
I ain't even tryna competе, I get compared, I don't complain
Bitches thought I would'vе died off, if I did, it'll be of old age

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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