Business & Personal (Intro) - Song by Latto

Latto shocked the world on Friday when she revealed that she is pregnant. She is going to be dropping a new album called Big Mama, and as it turns out, the father of her child is 21 Savage. In the music video for her new song "Business & Personal (Intro)," Latto is caressed by a hand with the same tattoos as 21. Of course, these two have been rumored to be together for a couple of years now. Rumors of Latto's pregnancy have also exploded as of late. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that all of this is being revealed as part of an album rollout. Regardless, the new song is dope, and it just proves that Latto is about to enter the prime of her rapping career.