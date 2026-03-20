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Latto pregnancy
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Songs
Business & Personal (Intro) - Song by Latto
Latto recently unveiled that she is pregnant, and with the music video for "Business & Personal," it seems like 21 Savage is the dad.
By
Alexander Cole
March 20, 2026