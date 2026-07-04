Cardi B Removes Latto's Name From "ErrTime" Lyrics At Essence Fest

Cardi B was one of many performers at the Essence Festival this weekend, and Latto was also there. But the lineup wasn't the only thing they shared, as both femcees are now the subject of new speculation. During Cardi's performance of her track "ErrTime," she changed lyrics that previously referenced her Atlanta collaborator ("Bad yellow b***h, look like Latto in this motherf***er").

"Bad yellow b***h look like Bardi in this motherf***er," the Bronx star rapped among the crowd, adding "Bad brown b***h, look like Henny in this motherf****er" later on in the song's performance. Livebitez caught the clips on Instagram.

Of course, the main fan interpretation for this recent possible flare-up is Latto's recent diss towards Cardi B on her new album Big Mama. But that's if this interpretation is even accurate. After all, maybe Cardi just forgot the lyrics and had to improvise or has some other reasoning for the change that isn't a diss. But you can see how that would sound odd to fans on both sides. It's not exactly easy or clean to forget about another artist on a song, especially on a track they remixed.

Latto & Cardi B Beef

Still, the main reason why this raised many eyebrows for fans is because of Cardi B and Latto's beef cooling off. Maybe this will re-energize conflict, but it seemed like both femcees moved on and were ready to be in a better place.

For those unaware, this all started because a leaked call of Cardi calling Latto "p***y" for allegedly ducking Ice Spice. Cardi apologized to her immediately when the audio leaked, and yet again when Latto dissed her on Big Mama.

"I was at an early stage of my pregnancy and I rushed to the studio to do this verse for her first week sales," Latto recently remarked concerning Cardi B. "Literally like two days later, I’m seeing all over the internet I’m being called p***y. I’m pregnant, emotions tied. And it was someone I deada** looked at as a friend… We was on a texting basis. I’m open to a conversation. When? I don’t know. It wasn’t a diss, it was where I was in life."