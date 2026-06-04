Cardi B Offers Surprising Response After Latto Confirms Dissing Her On New Album

BY Aron A.
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Cardi B performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Latto took some shots at Cardi B over a leaked call surfaced.

It appears that the friction between Cardi B and Latto might’ve largely been a misunderstanding between two women handling different stages of pregnancy. With the release of Big Mama, Latto fired back after a leaked audio of Cardi B dissing her surfaced. The audio in question largely related to Cardi’s issues with Ice Spice, though Latto was ultimately called out of her name as a result. Cardi later apologized, but it seemed that the damage was done. 

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Latto shared her side of the story and why she felt compelled to address the issue on her new album. When asked if the rumors were true, she said, "Well, yes it was about Cardi.”

“I rap about what was going on in my life at the moment…. I was at an early stage of my pregnancy and I rushed to the studio to do this verse for her first week sales, whatever… for ‘Errtime (Remix).’ Literally like two days later, I'm seeing all over the internet I'm being called p***y,” she said. “I’m pregnant, emotions high… And it was someone I deadass looked at as a friend. I understand this industry shit first, too, but we was on a texting basis, so I feel like, yeah, you tweeted to the world but we got each other’s number.”

Latto explained that Cardi reached out two months later, but she didn’t feel the need to respond at that point and revealed that they haven’t talked to each other since.

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How Did Cardi B Respond To Latto?

In a lengthy tweet, Cardi said that she understands Latto’s perspective, though she made several attempts to reach out in an attempt to make it right. She also said that she “chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public.”

“I truly understand how you feel,” she said. “On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation.. But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me.”

Similar to Latto, Cardi was also going through her pregnancy while off the heels of her sophomore album and in an emotional state. “That's not to excuse what I said but to let you know where I was in my head. I genuinely felt bad about what happened. In 2025 and 2026 I made multiple attempts to connect…I spoke with your manager, your sister, and even texted you directly to take full responsibility,” she wrote. “I always had love and respect for you ! I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us… I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album.”

Check the post above and let us know how you feel in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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