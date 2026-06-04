Latto Reveals Why She Had To Diss Cardi B

Almost a full year ago, Cardi B dissed Latto during a phone call with Ice Spice's manager. Overall, it was a shocking clip, with Cardi referring to the Big Mama MC as a "pussy."

“l'mma beat her the fuck up. I'mma knock her the fuck out. All y'all. l'mma beat her ass. I'mma get Riot beat up by my n***as. Y'all gonna see what the fuck is up. Y'all think I'm fucking pussy ass Latto?” Cardi said.

She then followed this up with an apology, saying, "I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

Latto was then able to get back at Cardi on the song "Gimme Dat." "Bitch said what? Let's clock it / Really got a Hermes store in my closet / Talkin' 'bout buyin' big mama a bag like my n***a ain't already bought it," she raps on the song.

Today, Latto was on The Breakfast Club, and it is here that she got to address whether or not the diss was really about Cardi B, and whether or not the two can ever be on good terms again.

Latto Dissing Cardi B On Gimme Dat

“Well, yes it was about Cardi," Latto began. "I rap about what’s going on in my life…I was at an early stage of my pregnancy and I rushed to the studio to do this verse for her first week sales (Errtime Remix) literally like two days later, I’m seeing all over the internet I’m being called p***y. I’m pregnant, emotions tied. And it was someone I deadass looked at as a friend… we was on a texting basis. I’m open to a conversation, when, I don’t know. It wasn’t a diss, it was where I was in life.”

At this point, it does not appear as though a reconciliation is likely. However, that is not to say it can't happen. Even Latto admits that she would be open to it.