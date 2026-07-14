ilykimchi Responds After Alleged Explicit Photos Leak Of Her Cheating On Oogie Mane With Tezzus

ilykimchi is an underground artist who is going viral on social media right now due to a cheating scandal involving YSL artist Tezzus. ilykimchi has been dating producer Oogie Mane, although some explicit photos leaked online, allegedly showing kimchi next to Tezzus in a compromising position.

These photos began making the rounds on X, with fans in complete shock at what they were seeing. Subsequently, ilykimchi took to social media, where she channeled a fake Offset post, saying "I miss my granny."Fans photoshopped Offset saying this in response to his Cardi B cheating scandals. With kimchi referencing the fake post, fans immediately felt as though the artist wasn't taking the situation seriously.

However, she went on to post a lengthier statement that was eventually deleted. In this statement, ilykimchi says these images were leaked and that it is a huge invasion of privacy. Furthermore, she says no one knows her relationship timelines and that people are lacking a lot of context.

ilykimchi Speaks Out

At this time, neither Tezzus nor Oogie Mane has responded to the allegations. Instead, fans have been left to their own devices on social media, where they have attempted to piece timelines together. Of course, there have also been some harsh comments directed at kimchi, as well as Tezzus and his music.

Fans React

Below, you can see that a lot of fans were empathetic towards Oogie Mane, who is an alleged victim in all of this. As part of Working on Dying, Oogie Mane has made some sensational hits. He has worked with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, and fans have a certain fondness for him.