ilykimchi Responds After Alleged Explicit Photos Leak Of Her Cheating On Oogie Mane With Tezzus

BY Alexander Cole
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Image via ilykimchi Instagram
Underground artists ilykimchi and Tezzus are currently going viral on X right now thanks to an alleged cheating scandal involving Oogie Mane.

ilykimchi is an underground artist who is going viral on social media right now due to a cheating scandal involving YSL artist Tezzus. ilykimchi has been dating producer Oogie Mane, although some explicit photos leaked online, allegedly showing kimchi next to Tezzus in a compromising position.

These photos began making the rounds on X, with fans in complete shock at what they were seeing. Subsequently, ilykimchi took to social media, where she channeled a fake Offset post, saying "I miss my granny."Fans photoshopped Offset saying this in response to his Cardi B cheating scandals. With kimchi referencing the fake post, fans immediately felt as though the artist wasn't taking the situation seriously.

However, she went on to post a lengthier statement that was eventually deleted. In this statement, ilykimchi says these images were leaked and that it is a huge invasion of privacy. Furthermore, she says no one knows her relationship timelines and that people are lacking a lot of context.

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ilykimchi Speaks Out

At this time, neither Tezzus nor Oogie Mane has responded to the allegations. Instead, fans have been left to their own devices on social media, where they have attempted to piece timelines together. Of course, there have also been some harsh comments directed at kimchi, as well as Tezzus and his music.

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Fans React

Below, you can see that a lot of fans were empathetic towards Oogie Mane, who is an alleged victim in all of this. As part of Working on Dying, Oogie Mane has made some sensational hits. He has worked with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, and fans have a certain fondness for him.

However you look at it, this is just another example of the internet being a truly awful place.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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