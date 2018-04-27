oogie mane
- NewsRobb Bank$ Fires Off In His "Headshot Freestyle"Robb Bank$ drops a quick freestyle to feed his fans, releasing "Headshot Freestyle (Swiss Cheese Nozzle)" on SoundCloud.By Alex Zidel
- NewsCousin Stizz Returns With Two-Pack Of New Songs, Including "Crocodile Tears"Cousin Stizz is fearless on his new single "Crocodile Tears," produced by Oogie Mane.By Alex Zidel
- SongsMatt Ox Says He Turned Down Drake’s $150,000 Offer To Buy His SongMatt Ox says OB O'Brien hit him up to buy his song "Messages."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKey! Thinks His Girl Goes To "Miami Too Much"Key! releases his new single to streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMatt Ox Proves He's The Future In Debut Motown Album "OX"Matt Ox makes his debut with Chief Keef, Valee, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMatt Ox & Chief Keef Link Up On The Oogie Mane-Produced "Jetlag"Matt Ox and Chief Keef join forces on "Jetlag."By Aron A.
- NewsMatt Ox Swerves Off In A "Tesla" On His New TrackThe young rap phenom returns with his new song "Tesla."By Aron A.