Nike SB Taking On The Air Foamposite One In A New "Team Red"

Nike SB is reportedly bringing the Air Foamposite One into its lineup. This "Team Red" pair is expected sometime in Spring 2027. It would mark the first time this silhouette joins Nike's legendary skateboarding group.

Penny Hardaway's signature model first released back in 1997 for basketball. Its molded shell and heavier build make it an unusual fit for skating. Still, Nike SB has taken on unlikely models before this one. The Air Max 95 and Air Force 1 both got similar skate makeovers recently.

This colorway uses a mix of black, white, and team red tones in a truly vibrant way. Also a glossy red upper covers most of the shoe's molded shell. Black overlays wrap around the toe, heel, and ankle collar. White midsoles and translucent outsoles finish off the design underneath.

Nike SB branding replaces the usual tongue tag on the heel. No official images have surfaced from Nike just yet. Current mockups online are based only on reported color details. It's still unclear how Nike SB plans to adjust the shoe for skating.

Traction, boardfeel, and durability are all things that skaters would be interested in, of course. More concrete details should surface as the release date gets closer.

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Nike SB Air Foamposite One "Team Red"

The Foamposite's molded shell makes this project especially tricky to pull off. Unlike mesh or leather uppers, that shell defines nearly the entire shoe. Making it skate-ready likely means major changes to flexibility and grip.

Nike SB has already reworked similarly unconventional models with mixed structural challenges. The Air Max 95 conversion faced doubts too, given its chunky, layered build. That release ended up working better than many people initially expected.

This project arrives ahead of the Foamposite's 30th anniversary next year. Nike has leaned heavily into Foamposite releases over the past two years already. Past drops have included colorways like "Tianjin," "Galaxy," and "Mummy Duck." Given that momentum, more Foamposite projects are likely heading into 2027 as well.