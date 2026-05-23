Nike Air Foamposite One Gets First-Ever "Realtree Camo" Look

Nike keeps finding new ways to dress up the Foamposite, and this next one is worth paying attention to. For the first time ever, Realtree camouflage is coming to the Air Foamposite One upper. And it's not the green and brown you'd expect. Instead, the shoe uses an alternate pink base for an eye-catching look.

The Nike Air Foamposite One PRM "Realtree Camo" is set to release in Spring 2027 at an expected retail price of $250. Early mock-ups show the Realtree print spread across the entire molded upper. The black base layer wraps the collar, lace system, and sole. Then a pink Swoosh sits quietly on the side. It actually works.

The Foamposite has always pulled off wild colorways better than almost any other shoe. The molded shell just absorbs bold treatments in a way regular sneakers can't. Camo on foam is genuinely a natural fit. So a Realtree pattern makes sense on paper. The pink twist, though, is what makes this one stand out from the usual drops.

No exact drop date is locked in yet. But Spring 2027 gives collectors some time to plan. In-hand images haven't surfaced yet either. So the mock-ups are all we've got for now. Keep watching this one.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Realtree Camo"

The Air Foamposite One launched in 1997, designed by Eric Avar at Nike. The whole concept seemed wild at the time.

Liquid polyurethane gets heated and poured into molds to create the upper. No sewing, no panels. Just one smooth shell. Penny Hardaway became closely tied to the silhouette after seeing it early on.

It's been a collector staple ever since. Realtree camouflage itself dates back to 1986, designed by outdoorsman Bill Jordan. Nike has used the print on other models before. But the Foamposite One is a first.