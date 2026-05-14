Very Exclusive Air Jordan 3 "Playground Graffiti" Pack Surfaces Online

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Sunset Sneakers
The Air Jordan 3 "Playground Graffiti" pack features two low-top colorways with camo and graffiti-style printed uppers.

A closer look at the Air Jordan 3 "Playground Graffiti" pack surfaced, and the photos are generating a solid amount of attention. The pack includes two colorways, and both of them look pretty different from anything Jordan Brand has put out on the AJ3 recently.

The first colorway builds on a black base with a camo-printed upper that leans into earthy greens and browns. The second goes in a completely different direction, using a light pink and cream base with what looks like faded graffiti-style artwork printed across the panels. Both shoes use the low-top AJ3 construction, which already feels less common than the standard high version.

One of the more interesting details is on the heel. Each shoe features a Nike Air branding in a different color. The black pair gets a deep pink Nike Air logo. The lighter pair carries a soft blue version. That kind of asymmetry between the two shoes adds a small collector detail that people will notice in hand.

No official release date or retail price has been confirmed yet. The pack is described as ultra-exclusive, which suggests limited distribution rather than a wide SNKRS drop. Whether that means a select retailer release or something even tighter is still unclear.

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Air Jordan 3 "Playground Graffiti" Pack

The Air Jordan 3 has been one of the more versatile silhouettes in Jordan Brand's catalog over the past few years. The low-top construction used in this pack is less common than the traditional mid-cut version. That gives it a slightly different profile than what most people picture when they think of the AJ3.

The "Playground Graffiti" name fits the aesthetic of both shoes pretty well. The camo pair leans military and textural. The lighter pair goes in a more artistic direction with what looks like spray paint or mural-style graphics faded into the upper. The heel Nike Air detail on each shoe reads like a finishing touch meant for people who look closely.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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