The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" Has Been Pushed Back

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" has shifted from a June release to July 2026, with the return of the sneaker building anticipation.

The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" has been pushed back. It was originally scheduled to drop sometime in June, but the release has shifted to July 10th per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

The shoe takes its name from Joan Miró, the Spanish painter known for his bold use of primary colors and abstract shapes. That influence shows up clearly across the upper. The design pulls in red, yellow, blue, green, and black against a white leather base. Also there are multicolored laces tying the whole look together.

The style code for the sneakers is IQ6573-100. A retail price hasn't been officially confirmed. That being said, given the AJ7's recent pricing history, expect it to land somewhere in the $200 to $220 range.

The "Miro" is part of a broader push from Jordan Brand to revisit art-inspired colorways on classic silhouettes. The AJ7 is a good canvas for that kind of project. The shape already has a lot going on, so a busy graphic treatment doesn't feel out of place on it the way it might on a cleaner silhouette.

This isn't the first time an Air Jordan 7 has leaned into an art world reference. The "Flint" and "Bordeaux" colorways have always carried a certain collector appeal. Jordan Brand seems to be targeting that same audience here with the Miro.

Overall, July is the new target. More final details on the exact drop date should surface in the coming weeks.

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Air Jordan 7 "Miro"
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Image via zsneakerheadz

Joan Miró was a Catalan painter and sculptor who became one of the most recognized figures in surrealist and abstract art during the twentieth century. His work is known for bold primary colors, simple shapes, and a playful visual language that still reads as immediately recognizable today.

Further the Air Jordan 7 "Miro" borrows from that world in a pretty direct way. The white leather upper serves as the canvas, with splashes of red, blue, yellow, and green spread across the panels.

The multicolored braided laces add another layer of detail. A gold Jumpman sits on the ankle, and the midsole stacks red and yellow near the outsole.

Finally, the vibrant color scheme and lovable silhouette position the July release perfectly.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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