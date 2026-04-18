A Rare Air Jordan 7 Retro Trophy Room "New Sheriff in Town" Sample Just Surfaced

A rare Air Jordan 7 Retro Trophy Room "New Sheriff in Town" sample has surfaced online. This alternate version of the iconic collaboration is turning heads. It tells one of the most legendary stories in basketball history.

The Jordan 7 Retro Trophy Room "New Sheriff in Town" is based on "The greatest game that nobody ever saw," played on July 22, 1992 in Monte Carlo. That game was the Dream Team's famous pre-Olympic scrimmage, pitting Jordan's White Team against Magic Johnson's Blue Team.

Jordan led a late comeback to win. Afterward, he turned to Johnson and Bird and said, "There's a new sheriff in town." That quote became the name of the entire collaboration.

This sample version of the "New Sheriff in Town" differs from the retail release. It features a silver metallic base rather than the red suede upper. The look is clean, restrained, and deeply premium.

According to Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan himself wasn't initially on board with some of the Trophy Room sample designs. That detail makes surviving samples like this even more significant.

Key details on the Jordan 7 Retro Trophy Room include metallic gold lace loops, a gold Jumpman on the ankle, and MJ's Olympic jersey number "9" on the right heel badge. The left heel reads "Welcome To The Family" Trophy Room's signature motto.

The multicolored heel tab references the five Olympic rings. Michael Jordan's signature is embossed on the lateral side. Every detail on the "New Sheriff in Town" has a reason for being there.

Jordan 7 Retro Trophy Room "New Sheriff In Town"

This Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 sample is a striking departure from the retail colorway. Where the official release went red suede, this version leans into a silver metallic base that gives the shoe a cooler, more refined feel.

Navy hits the ankle collar and tongue while red accents on the midsole's jagged points keep the Olympic connection alive. Gold hardware runs throughout the lace loops, the Jumpman badge, and the heel medallions.

The multicolored pull tab in Olympic ring colors adds a burst of contrast at the back. It's a shoe that rewards close inspection. Every inch has a story behind it.