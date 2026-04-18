Supreme and Brazil Are Teaming Up On A World Cup Box Logo Tee

BY Ben Atkinson
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2016 Tomorrowland Brazil - Day 3
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 23: Brazilian flag during the third day of the Tomorrowland music festival at Parque Maeda Itu on April 23, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
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The Supreme Brazil Box Logo Tee features the brand's iconic box logo reimagined in green, yellow, and blue.

Supreme is going to Brazil. A first look at the Supreme Brazil Box Logo Tee just surfaced online. The piece was on Mathias Sauvageon, a skateboarder and friend of the brand.

The timing is hard to ignore. The Brazil Box Logo is already generating buzz as a potential World Cup season drop. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in June across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The tee features Supreme's iconic box logo recolored in the shades of the Brazilian flag. Green, yellow, and blue replace the standard red and white. The result feels instantly recognizable and undeniably regional.

On the back, the shirt reads "Deus é fiel" in cursive script. That translates to "God is faithful" in Portuguese. It's a deeply personal phrase rooted in Brazilian culture and faith.

Someone was photographed wearing the tee in what appears to be a rural Brazilian setting. A cowboy hat decorated with the Brazilian flag completes the patriotic look. The imagery feels deliberate and culturally grounded.

Supreme has a long history of country-specific box logo releases. Each one taps into a local identity while keeping the brand's DNA intact. Further, the Brazil version is of the most culturally loaded versions yet.

A release date isn't confirmed but the internet is already paying close attention. When Supreme drops a country box logo, it sells out fast.

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The Supreme Brazil Box Logo Tee takes one of streetwear's most iconic graphics and gives it a full national identity. Also the standard red box is replaced with a split design in green, yellow, and blue which are the exact colors of the Brazilian flag.

The "Supreme" wordmark also sits across the flag-inspired block in white. It's clean, bold, and immediately readable as a Brazil piece.

The back adds another layer with "Deus é fiel" written in flowing white cursive script. That phrase, meaning "God is faithful" is widely used in Brazilian culture. It also makes this more than a colorway. Overall, it's a statement.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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