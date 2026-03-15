Jordan Brand Just Dropped Brazil's 2026 World Cup Away Kit

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jordan Brand's Brazil 2026 World Cup away kit is officially available , featuring a bold navy and gold design.

Jordan Brand and the Brazilian national team have officially unveiled their 2026 World Cup away kit. The collection is available for purchase right now. Brazil will wear this kit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. It marks another major chapter in the Jordan Brand and CBF partnership.

The away jersey ditches the traditional yellow and goes dark instead. A deep navy base sets the tone for the entire design. Bold blue graphic streaks run vertically across the shirt's surface. The pattern gives the kit serious energy without feeling overdone.

Gold details bring the Brazilian identity into the darker colorway perfectly. The Jumpman logo sits on the left chest in a striking gold tone. Five gold stars sit above the CBF crest, representing Brazil's World Cup titles. It all comes together in a way that feels premium and intentional.

The full collection goes beyond just the match jersey. Lifestyle pieces, shorts, and warm-up gear are all part of the drop. The campaign imagery featured players like Vinicius Jr. looking locked in. Kids' versions of the collection were also included in the launch.

Jordan Brand has been pushing the boundaries of soccer kit design. This kit proves that football and sneaker culture can truly coexist. Brazil heading into a home-continent World Cup in this kit is a statement. The drop is live now across Nike and select retailers.

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Jordan Brand Brazil FC Jersey

The Brazil 2026 World Cup away kit by Jordan Brand is one of the boldest international jerseys in recent memory. It moves away from the classic yellow and leans into a dramatic dark navy base.

Bright blue streaks cut vertically through the fabric, creating a sharp, electric visual effect. Gold detailing on the Jumpman logo and CBF crest ties back to Brazil's iconic colors.

The five gold stars above the badge are a proud nod to the country's five World Cup championships. The shorts mirror the jersey's graphic pattern and carry the same Jumpman branding.

This kit blends football heritage with streetwear energy in a way few national kits ever have.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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