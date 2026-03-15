Playboi Carti To Team Up With Under Armour

Playboi Carti just officially signed a multi-year creative partnership with Under Armour. The deal marks a radical shift in the brand's overall strategic direction entirely.

The collaboration focuses on a new sub-label centered around gothic performance wear aesthetics. Carti's "Opium" aesthetic will define the entire creative direction of this partnership forward. Under Armour is explicitly trying to replicate the ASAP Rocky effect.

The partnership reportedly began after Carti wore custom OPIUM x Under Armour gear. A distressed "Antagonist" technical cap went viral during his January 2026 tour stops. The cap's gothic aesthetic and punk-inspired design generated massive buzz immediately overall.

Under Armour sees Carti's cult-like influence as essential to capturing high-fashion streetwear. The brand wants to redefine technical fabrics into experimental avant-garde silhouettes completely. This represents a bold departure from their traditional performance-focused brand positioning strategy.

Details remain sparse about what else will drop under this partnership exactly. The distressed "Antagonist" cap represents the only confirmed product we've seen so far. Its monochromatic palette and punk hardware hint at the overall creative direction ahead.

This partnership signals Under Armour's serious commitment to youth culture and streetwear. Carti's fanbase represents exactly the demographic the brand wants to reach currently. The collaboration could completely transform how people perceive Under Armour's brand identity overall.

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Playboi Carti's OPIUM x Under Armour

The "Antagonist" cap Carti wore became the face of this partnership instantly. That black Under Armour cap features gothic-inspired distressing and punk hardware details throughout.

The monochromatic colorway keeps everything looking intentional and cohesive aesthetically speaking here. The cap's design language hints at what the full collection might eventually look like. Carti's styling with the cap showed how to wear high-fashion athletic gear.

The details give it that experimental avant-garde vibe both partners are chasing. This single piece generated enough buzz to confirm a major multi-year deal happening. It's genuinely rare for one accessory to signal something this significant coming soon.