Timothée Chalamet is nominated for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars for "Marty Supreme". The actor recently threw on the Adidas AE 2 "All-Star" during a Beijing basketball game.

Chalamet was promoting "Marty Supreme" while participating in the casual pickup game. The orange and black colorway of the AE 2 perfectly matched his athletic energy on court. The sneaker choice showed his connection to basketball culture globally.

Chalamet had been widely viewed as the frontrunner for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme earlier in awards season. The role earned him several major early honours strengthening his Oscar chances significantly. He won the 2026 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture.

However, the narrative surrounding the category has changed in recent days. Votes for the 2026 Oscars had already been cast before his remarks on ballet and opera made negative headlines.

Chalamet has achieved a remarkable milestone being nominated in the Best Actor category at just 30 years old for his third acting nomination. The Adidas AE 2 collaboration represents his casual approach to global press obligations.

The sneaker's bold orange and black colorway creates striking visual contrast overall. The basketball court served as the perfect backdrop for this collaborative moment. Whether Chalamet wins today remains uncertain as the ceremony unfolds tonight.

Timothee Chalamet In Beijing

The Adidas AE 2 "All-Star" is an absolutely stunning sneaker with bold energy. That vibrant orange upper pairs perfectly with black accents creating incredible contrast.

The mesh construction gives it breathability and a modern athletic aesthetic overall. The black outsole grounds the whole design keeping it grounded visually.

This colorway represents Adidas's willingness to take design risks with their silhouettes. The shoe feels fresh and youthful which matches Chalamet's vibe perfectly.

The pickup basketball game in Beijing gave us genuine sneaker culture moments. This collaboration between fashion and basketball culture shows how Adidas stays relevant with younger audiences constantly pushing creative boundaries forward.