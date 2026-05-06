Timothee Chalamet Flexes His Adidas AE 2 Collection On Instagram

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; French and American actor Timothee Chalamet sits court side during the second quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
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Timothee Chalamet showed off three colorways of the Adidas AE 2 on Instagram during Anthony Edwards' Believe That Awards.

Timothée Chalamet is clearly an AE 2 guy. During the Believe That Awards Chalamet made a virtual appearance and used the moment to casually flex his Adidas AE 2 collection on Instagram. Three pairs laid out on the floor, drool emoji. That's the whole post.

The three colorways visible in the photo appear to be the "Lucid Orange" All-Star pair, the "Antlanta" green and teal version, and the "Glow" black and lime burst colorway. All three retail for $130. Chalamet just has all of them sitting on his floor like it's nothing.

This isn't Chalamet's first AE 2 moment either. He previously wore the All-Star colorway during a pickup basketball game in Beijing while promoting Marty Supreme. The man clearly plays in these, not just collects them.

He's also been courtside at multiple Knicks playoff games this month in Adidas wearing Stan Smiths for the first round, Sambas for Game 1 against the Sixers. Whether he has a formal deal with the brand or is just wearing Adidas everywhere is unclear.

Anthony Edwards seeing his biggest cultural co-sign come from an Oscar-nominated actor showing off his shoe collection on Instagram is a different kind of win. Ant-Man's shoes are everywhere right now, and Chalamet is a big reason why.

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Timothee Chalamet's Adidas AE 2 Collection

The Adidas AE 2 is Anthony Edwards' 2nd signature sneaker, built in a lower cut than the original AE 1, sitting somewhere between a mid and a low top. The shoe features Lightstrike cushioning for lightweight responsiveness and Boost technology for energy return.

Also it has mixed materials upper that balances support and flexibility through quick direction changes. Overlays on the toe add containment and structure, while fake carbon fiber panels on the heel keep the foot locked in.

The three colorways in Chalamet's photo span the range of what the AE 2 has to offer: loud orange, earthy green, and neon lime. The standard retail for the Adidas AE 2 is $130 as well.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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