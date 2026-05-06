Timothee Chalamet Flexes His Adidas AE 2 Collection On Instagram

Timothée Chalamet is clearly an AE 2 guy. During the Believe That Awards Chalamet made a virtual appearance and used the moment to casually flex his Adidas AE 2 collection on Instagram. Three pairs laid out on the floor, drool emoji. That's the whole post.

The three colorways visible in the photo appear to be the "Lucid Orange" All-Star pair, the "Antlanta" green and teal version, and the "Glow" black and lime burst colorway. All three retail for $130. Chalamet just has all of them sitting on his floor like it's nothing.

This isn't Chalamet's first AE 2 moment either. He previously wore the All-Star colorway during a pickup basketball game in Beijing while promoting Marty Supreme. The man clearly plays in these, not just collects them.

He's also been courtside at multiple Knicks playoff games this month in Adidas wearing Stan Smiths for the first round, Sambas for Game 1 against the Sixers. Whether he has a formal deal with the brand or is just wearing Adidas everywhere is unclear.

Anthony Edwards seeing his biggest cultural co-sign come from an Oscar-nominated actor showing off his shoe collection on Instagram is a different kind of win. Ant-Man's shoes are everywhere right now, and Chalamet is a big reason why.

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Timothee Chalamet's Adidas AE 2 Collection

The Adidas AE 2 is Anthony Edwards' 2nd signature sneaker, built in a lower cut than the original AE 1, sitting somewhere between a mid and a low top. The shoe features Lightstrike cushioning for lightweight responsiveness and Boost technology for energy return.

Also it has mixed materials upper that balances support and flexibility through quick direction changes. Overlays on the toe add containment and structure, while fake carbon fiber panels on the heel keep the foot locked in.