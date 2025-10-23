News
adidas ae 2
Sneakers
Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE2 “Christmas” Is Ready For Holiday Hoops
The Adidas AE2 “Christmas” brings a festive red and green look to Anthony Edwards’ signature line ahead of the holiday games.
By
Ben Atkinson
October 23, 2025
