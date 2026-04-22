Timothee Chalamet Rocks The Wu-Tang x Supreme Tee In Miami

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
Apr 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; American and French actor Timothee Chalamet sits court side during the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
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Timothee Chalamet was in Miami wearing the Supreme x Wu-Tang Clan Tee, featuring RZA's portrait and "Protect Ya Neck" on the back.

Timothee Chalamet was spotted in Miami wearing the Supreme x Wu-Tang Clan RZA Tee. The actor kept the fit casual with grey shorts, white socks, and a navy cap to round it out. The shirt did all the talking.

The tee features RZA's portrait printed in a small square on the center chest, alongside Supreme text in the same font as Wu-Tang Clan. Additionally, the reverse of the shirt contains the phrase "Protect Ya Neck" written in graffiti-style font. Both details were clearly visible in the paparazzi shots.

The Supreme x Wu-Tang collaboration dropped as part of Fall/Winter 2025. Furthermore, the full capsule included a GORE-TEX shell jacket, cargo pants, camp cap, hockey jersey, hoodie, beanie, RZA Meissen mug and tray, and a skateboard. The RZA Tee quickly became one of the most recognizable pieces from the collection.

The shirt comes in 6 colorways: olive, black, yellow, grey, purple, and white. Chalamet opted for the white version, arguably the cleanest and most visible option in the lineup.

Seeing a major Hollywood actor casually wearing a Supreme x Wu-Tang piece on the beach is the kind of organic cultural crossover that money can't buy. Moreover, Chalamet's reach extends well beyond streetwear circles.

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Timothee Chalamet Wears Wu-Tang x Supreme

The Supreme x Wu-Tang Clan RZA Tee is a straightforward but deeply loaded piece of streetwear. All cotton construction keeps it clean and wearable, while the RZA portrait graphic on the front chest and the handwritten "Protect Ya Neck" on the back give it immediate cultural weight.

The white colorway Chalamet wore is the sharpest of the 6 options bring crisp, versatile, and bold enough to stand alone as a statement piece. The Supreme logo sits below RZA's image in the brand's signature font.

Overall, it's a shirt that connects hip-hop history to modern streetwear in one clean, uncomplicated package. Chalamet has quietly become one of the more credible celebrity voices in streetwear. He consistently reaches for pieces that are genuine rather than curated for the camera.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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