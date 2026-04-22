Timothee Chalamet Rocks The Wu-Tang x Supreme Tee In Miami

Timothee Chalamet was spotted in Miami wearing the Supreme x Wu-Tang Clan RZA Tee. The actor kept the fit casual with grey shorts, white socks, and a navy cap to round it out. The shirt did all the talking.

The tee features RZA's portrait printed in a small square on the center chest, alongside Supreme text in the same font as Wu-Tang Clan. Additionally, the reverse of the shirt contains the phrase "Protect Ya Neck" written in graffiti-style font. Both details were clearly visible in the paparazzi shots.

The Supreme x Wu-Tang collaboration dropped as part of Fall/Winter 2025. Furthermore, the full capsule included a GORE-TEX shell jacket, cargo pants, camp cap, hockey jersey, hoodie, beanie, RZA Meissen mug and tray, and a skateboard. The RZA Tee quickly became one of the most recognizable pieces from the collection.

The shirt comes in 6 colorways: olive, black, yellow, grey, purple, and white. Chalamet opted for the white version, arguably the cleanest and most visible option in the lineup.

Seeing a major Hollywood actor casually wearing a Supreme x Wu-Tang piece on the beach is the kind of organic cultural crossover that money can't buy. Moreover, Chalamet's reach extends well beyond streetwear circles.

Timothee Chalamet Wears Wu-Tang x Supreme

The Supreme x Wu-Tang Clan RZA Tee is a straightforward but deeply loaded piece of streetwear. All cotton construction keeps it clean and wearable, while the RZA portrait graphic on the front chest and the handwritten "Protect Ya Neck" on the back give it immediate cultural weight.

The white colorway Chalamet wore is the sharpest of the 6 options bring crisp, versatile, and bold enough to stand alone as a statement piece. The Supreme logo sits below RZA's image in the brand's signature font.