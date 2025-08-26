Playboi Carti Fans Go Bonkers Over Supreme Posters In New York

BY Zachary Horvath 263 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Playboi Carti just announced a headlining tour to accompany "MUSIC" and fans are already ready for it to begin.

With Playboi Carti reaping tons of success and love for his latest album MUSIC, he decided to announce a mega tour for it. As a result, his rabid fan base is incredibly excited. They should be, too. The Opium boss hasn't embarked on one as a main attraction since 2021.

We have proof of their elation thanks to an admittedly humorous clip caught by DJ Akademiks. Someone walking the streets of New York City recorded supporters swarming Playboi Carti posters. They don't seem to be for the tour, though. Instead, they appear to be in partnership with Supreme.

"Yo they goin' crazy. They goin' Carti crazy," the man behind the camera says. "I'm sending it to Carti," he joked which got a laugh out of one female fan. Making this even funnier is that the Georgia rapper reposted this same clip to his Instagram Story.

But laughs aside, this is a great time to be in touch with him. Carti will be done opening for The Weeknd seemingly on September 27. Originally, the After Hours Til Dawn run was ending on the 3rd in San Antonio, Texas. But on the namesake website there's now one more show at the Great Lawn in Central Park.

Read More: Everything We Know About Earl Sweatshirt's New Album "Live Laugh Love"

Playboi Carti Tour

Either way, the hitmaker has time off before the Antagonist tour kicks off on October 3. Salt Lake City gets the first show while Atlanta will close things out on December 1. In total, there are 28 performances. Major markets are getting the most love with Chicago, L.A., and others on the slate.

Excitingly, Carti is also bringing his labelmates along for the ride. Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang, and his relative ApolloRed1 will open. When this gets underway in roughly one month, it will be the first tour in which the entire label is participating.

An artist presale occurred earlier today at 10 a.m. local. However, if you missed out there's still a general on sale. That's happening this Friday, August 29, with the same start time.

Read More: The 12 Most Underrated Air Jordan 5 Releases You Forgot About

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Playboi Carti Announces Expansive "Antagonist" Tour Featuring Opium Labelmates 686
Playboi Carti Teases Tracklist New Album BABY BOI Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Seemingly Teases Tracklist For New Album "BABY BOI" 1.7K
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Playboi Carti Shows Up To Ken Carson's Album Listening Party 1039
2019 Rolling Loud LA Music Playboi Carti's Jeweler Shows Off "Antagonist Cross" Chain 4.6K
Comments 0