With Playboi Carti reaping tons of success and love for his latest album MUSIC, he decided to announce a mega tour for it. As a result, his rabid fan base is incredibly excited. They should be, too. The Opium boss hasn't embarked on one as a main attraction since 2021.
We have proof of their elation thanks to an admittedly humorous clip caught by DJ Akademiks. Someone walking the streets of New York City recorded supporters swarming Playboi Carti posters. They don't seem to be for the tour, though. Instead, they appear to be in partnership with Supreme.
"Yo they goin' crazy. They goin' Carti crazy," the man behind the camera says. "I'm sending it to Carti," he joked which got a laugh out of one female fan. Making this even funnier is that the Georgia rapper reposted this same clip to his Instagram Story.
But laughs aside, this is a great time to be in touch with him. Carti will be done opening for The Weeknd seemingly on September 27. Originally, the After Hours Til Dawn run was ending on the 3rd in San Antonio, Texas. But on the namesake website there's now one more show at the Great Lawn in Central Park.
Playboi Carti Tour
Either way, the hitmaker has time off before the Antagonist tour kicks off on October 3. Salt Lake City gets the first show while Atlanta will close things out on December 1. In total, there are 28 performances. Major markets are getting the most love with Chicago, L.A., and others on the slate.
Excitingly, Carti is also bringing his labelmates along for the ride. Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang, and his relative ApolloRed1 will open. When this gets underway in roughly one month, it will be the first tour in which the entire label is participating.
An artist presale occurred earlier today at 10 a.m. local. However, if you missed out there's still a general on sale. That's happening this Friday, August 29, with the same start time.