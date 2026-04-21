The Weeknd Fuels New Music Rumors Amid Drake’s “ICEMAN” Rollout

Drake is currently gearing up to release his long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. Just today (April 21), it was revealed that the project is slated for release on May 15. Twitch streamer Kishka shared the big news after discovering a blue bag inside the enormous ice sculpture the Canadian MC placed in Toronto this week. The bag contained the date, finally answering the question fans have been asking for months.

The release date isn't the only thing supporters have been wondering about amid the rollout, however. Recently, The Weeknd also took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of himself. Of course, the cryptic post has led to theories that he has new music on the way. Some also suspect that he shared his post in an attempt to steal the spotlight from Drake.

"I hope drop the same day as iceman," on Twitter/X user writes. "Soon as drake drop an album date," another points out. Someone else says, "Nahhhh this is crazy timing."

Do Drake & The Weeknd Have Beef?

Drake and The Weeknd have had their fair share of issues in the past. The longstanding tension reached a new high in 2024, when The Weeknd seemingly took a subliminal shot at Drake on a collab with Future and Metro Boomin.

"Ooh, look at how we movin’, baby (Movin’, baby) / They could never diss my brothers, baby (Future) / When they got leaks in they operation / I thank God that I never signed my life away / And we never do the big talk (No, no, no, no, no) / They shooters makin’ TikToks /Got us laughin’ in the Lambo (Yeah) / I promise that I got your back,” he croons.

Drake fired back on both "Push Ups" and "Family Matters."