Drake Reveals Official Release Date For "ICEMAN"

BY Cole Blake
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Fans have been trying to destroy Drake's "ICEMAN" sculpture in an effort to get access to the project's release date.

Drake has finally confirmed the release date for his highly anticipated album, ICEMAN. It will officially be dropping on Friday, May 15. Twitch streamer Kishka discovered the date inside a blue bag that was buried inside the ice sculpture that Drake put up in Toronto to promote the album.

Drake previously hinted that he would reveal the release date for ICEMAN when the sculpture melts in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday. Further details on a tracklist for the project remain are still not available. It's also unclear whether Drake has anything else hidden in the ice blocks.

Elsewhere in the blue bag was a picture of a white t-shirt with the phrase, "2026 will be my year," written on it. There is also a blurry selfie of Drake.

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Drake's "ICEMAN" Sculpture

Drake put up the ice sculpture in Toronto on Monday morning, before confirming that the release date was buried inside. Once he made the announcement, fans rushed to the location with ice picks and blow torches to expedite the process. Professor Valentin Crépel from the University of Toronto weighed in on the strategy while speaking with Pitchfork on Tuesday, admitting that it could help. “Not only does it directly remove ice by the kilogram,” he wrote. “But it also increases surface roughness, which in turn enhances both solar and convective heat transfer.” He added that it would require "roughly 70 gigajoules" of energy to melt the entire structure, estimating it would remain for at least two weeks.

Drake still hasn't confirmed many details about what fans can expect from ICEMAN. In 2025, he dropped three singles from the project, including "What Did I Miss?," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

It will mark his first solo album since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for the collaborative effort, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, in 2025. That project featured the hit singles "Nokia," "Gimme a Hug," and "Somebody Loves Me."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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