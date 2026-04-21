Drake's Concept Art For "ICEMAN" Surfaces After Release Date Reveal

Several pieces of concept art for Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN, were buried in the ice block sculpture that fans have been deconstructing in Toronto. As caught by live streamer Kishka, he found the artwork in a blue bag on Tuesday. It included pictures of Drake, jewelry, and more. There are tons of phrases written on various pages as well, including "DRAKE IS ICEMAN," "FREEZE THE WORLD," "SNOW WITHOUT WEATHER," and "SAVE OUR CLUBS."

When Kurrco shared the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their excitement in the replies. "Am starting to think maybe the tracklist is buried within that ice too," one user theorized. Another wrote: "Right before summer is about to dominate the charts again. Drake is cold and maybe gonna be the biggest of all time. I hope it lives up to the expectation as the greatest rollout of the season."

Most notable from the blue bag was the release date for ICEMAN. Drake will officially release the project on Friday, May 15. He previously hinted that he would reveal the release date for ICEMAN when the sculpture melts in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday. Once he confirmed that the release date was buried inside, fans rushed to the location with ice picks and blow torches to expedite the process.

It remains unclear if he has any more information about the album buried in the blocks of ice. Drake has yet to confirm a tracklist, nor has he shared who he will be collaborating with on the project. In 2025, he released three singles from the album, including "What Did I Miss?," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.