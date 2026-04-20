Who Will Be Featured On Drake's "ICEMAN"?

Drake still hasn’t confirmed who will be appearing on his new album, ICEMAN, but with its release appearing to be fast approaching, many have been theorizing about the possible tracklist. While he may still be at odds with Kendrick Lamar and several other former collaborators, there are plenty of artists who may be contributing to the project.

Based on the three singles Drake has already released, Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Central Cee will almost certainly appear on ICEMAN. After that, there have been rumors of a possible Future reunion as well. Last year, Drake teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for their collaborative album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, so he may make an appearance as well. Other possible names include 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and Young Thug, but at this point, nothing is official.

Drake has yet to confirm a release date for ICEMAN, but he was spotted filming what appeared to be a new music video for the project on Sunday. Clips of him in a parking lot in Toronto, surrounded by massive blocks of ice, started circulating online. While it's unclear exactly what he was up to, he hinted on his Instagram Story that the release date will be available when they melt.

The move came as rumors began spreading that Drake was about to release ICEMAN, last week. At first, Anthony Fantano reported that the project would finally be coming within the next 36 hours, but that timeframe passed without the release.

DJ Akademiks then hopped on X to diss Fantano and hinted that Drake delayed the project. “Ice Man this.. Ice Man that…. Every body just stfu and watch this movie play out,” he wrote. “Enjoy the process as fans like me. Even if u a hater by now u done turned into a fan with speculating.”