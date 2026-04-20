Who Will Be Featured On Drake's "ICEMAN"?

BY Cole Blake
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2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
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Drake has worked with tons of high-profile artists over the course of his career, but he has yet to reveal who will be on "ICEMAN."

Drake still hasn’t confirmed who will be appearing on his new album, ICEMAN, but with its release appearing to be fast approaching, many have been theorizing about the possible tracklist. While he may still be at odds with Kendrick Lamar and several other former collaborators, there are plenty of artists who may be contributing to the project.

Based on the three singles Drake has already released, Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Central Cee will almost certainly appear on ICEMAN. After that, there have been rumors of a possible Future reunion as well. Last year, Drake teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for their collaborative album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, so he may make an appearance as well. Other possible names include 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and Young Thug, but at this point, nothing is official.

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Drake's "ICEMAN" Release Date

Drake has yet to confirm a release date for ICEMAN, but he was spotted filming what appeared to be a new music video for the project on Sunday. Clips of him in a parking lot in Toronto, surrounded by massive blocks of ice, started circulating online. While it's unclear exactly what he was up to, he hinted on his Instagram Story that the release date will be available when they melt.

The move came as rumors began spreading that Drake was about to release ICEMAN, last week. At first, Anthony Fantano reported that the project would finally be coming within the next 36 hours, but that timeframe passed without the release.

DJ Akademiks then hopped on X to diss Fantano and hinted that Drake delayed the project. “Ice Man this.. Ice Man that…. Every body just stfu and watch this movie play out,” he wrote. “Enjoy the process as fans like me. Even if u a hater by now u done turned into a fan with speculating.”

From there, he claimed he told Drake to postpone the release date. “I TOLD DRAKE DELAY ICEMAN A LIL MORE CUZ HIS HATERS BECOMING DELUSIONAL!” Ak wrote. “DRAKE DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!! THEY MAD THEY GOT NOTHING TO HATE ON.. SO THESE F*CK N***AS JUST MAKING UP FALLACIES. WITH THAT SAID. ICE MAN… SO SOON. STAY ALERT!”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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