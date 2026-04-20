Drake Spotted Filming New Music Video As "ICEMAN" Appears Imminent

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for his upcoming album, "ICEMAN," but fans can't wait to hear it.

The release of Drake's highly anticipated album, ICEMAN, appears to be on the horizon as fans in his hometown of Toronto spotted him filming a new music video on Sunday night. As seen in various clips on social media, he filled a parking lot with massive blocks of ice. He also shared a picture of himself measuring a block of Ice on his Instagram Story.

As the posts circulated online, fans expressed their desperation to hear the new music on X (formerly Twitter). "This better be his best album of the 2020s with this long af rollout," one user wrote in response to Kurrco. Another added: "I’m gonna need him to stop being mysterious, I’m starving."

Read More: Every Air Jordan 4 Michael Jordan Has Ever Been Spotted Wearing

Drake "ICEMAN" Release Date

The move comes amid mounting rumors that the project is nearing its release, despite Drake not yet confirming an official date. Last week, Anthony Fantano reported that ICEMAN would be coming within the next 36 hours, but that window passed without the release. DJ Akademiks then hopped on X to address the drama. “Ice Man this.. Ice Man that…. Every body just stfu and watch this movie play out,” he wrote. “Enjoy the process as fans like me. Even if u a hater by now u done turned into a fan with speculating.”

From there, he claimed he told Drake to postpone the project. “I TOLD DRAKE DELAY ICEMAN A LIL MORE CUZ HIS HATERS BECOMING DELUSIONAL!” Ak wrote. “DRAKE DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!! THEY MAD THEY GOT NOTHING TO HATE ON.. SO THESE F*CK N***AS JUST MAKING UP FALLACIES. WITH THAT SAID. ICE MAN… SO SOON. STAY ALERT!”

Drake has been promoting ICEMAN since last year, when he shared three singles from the project. Those tracks started in July 2025 with "What Did I Miss?," followed by "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. While he's been quiet for the last several months, it appears that's finally about to change.

Read More: Nia Long's '90s Movie & TV Roles That Made Her A Generation's Crush

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Goes Off Anthony Fantano Drake ICEMAN Prediction Music DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Anthony Fantano For Drake "ICEMAN" Prediction
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Officially On The Way
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Becomes First Rapper With 10 Albums On The Billboard 200 Simultaneously
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Music Is Drake Actually Dropping "ICEMAN" Tonight?
Comments 0