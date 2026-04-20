The release of Drake's highly anticipated album, ICEMAN, appears to be on the horizon as fans in his hometown of Toronto spotted him filming a new music video on Sunday night. As seen in various clips on social media, he filled a parking lot with massive blocks of ice. He also shared a picture of himself measuring a block of Ice on his Instagram Story.

As the posts circulated online, fans expressed their desperation to hear the new music on X (formerly Twitter). "This better be his best album of the 2020s with this long af rollout," one user wrote in response to Kurrco. Another added: "I’m gonna need him to stop being mysterious, I’m starving."

Read More: Every Air Jordan 4 Michael Jordan Has Ever Been Spotted Wearing

The move comes amid mounting rumors that the project is nearing its release, despite Drake not yet confirming an official date. Last week, Anthony Fantano reported that ICEMAN would be coming within the next 36 hours, but that window passed without the release. DJ Akademiks then hopped on X to address the drama. “Ice Man this.. Ice Man that…. Every body just stfu and watch this movie play out,” he wrote. “Enjoy the process as fans like me. Even if u a hater by now u done turned into a fan with speculating.”

From there, he claimed he told Drake to postpone the project. “I TOLD DRAKE DELAY ICEMAN A LIL MORE CUZ HIS HATERS BECOMING DELUSIONAL!” Ak wrote. “DRAKE DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!! THEY MAD THEY GOT NOTHING TO HATE ON.. SO THESE F*CK N***AS JUST MAKING UP FALLACIES. WITH THAT SAID. ICE MAN… SO SOON. STAY ALERT!”