Every Air Jordan 4 Michael Jordan Has Ever Been Spotted Wearing

Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan 4 share a bond that goes deeper than just a season. The silhouette was his shoe of choice during the 1988-89 NBA campaign: the year he hit The Shot, dominated the All-Star Game, and cemented the Jordan 4 as one of the most important sneakers ever made.

However, the story didn't stop there. Decades after hanging up his jersey, MJ has continued to reach for the AJ4 in his day-to-day life, from NASCAR pit lanes to Disney World to a TV set in Las Vegas.

We ranked every documented instance of Michael Jordan wearing an Air Jordan 4 both on the court, off it, and everywhere in between.

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7. Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey"

Image via Kicks Addict/ABC

The "Cool Grey" AJ4 earns its spot on this list through one of the more unexpected appearances in Jordan Brand history. In 2004, Michael Jordan made a guest appearance on the sitcom My Wife and Kids, starring Damon Wayans.

The episode featured a fictional segment set at Jordan's Senior Flight School camp in Las Vegas. MJ showed up in a full head-to-toe Cool Grey fit, with the AJ4 "Cool Grey" anchoring the entire look. It was a rare instance of Jordan leaning fully into lifestyle wear on camera.

The grey colorway suited the casual context well. As a bonus, he reportedly gave Wayans no slack on the court either.

6. Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club"

Image via Fat Joe

The "Flight Club" AJ4 dropped in January 2026 as a tribute to the iconic sneaker consignment shop of the same name from the late 80s and early 90s. The sail white leather upper features a suede toe tip, black accents throughout, and original Nike Air branding with a faint red outline.

MJ was seen spotted wearing them at a NASCAR event alongside rapper Fat Joe, dressed casually in matching grey Jordan Brand sweats. The sighting generated significant attention from collectors and fans worldwide.

Additionally, it added a layer of credibility to an already well-received release. Seeing the GOAT himself lace up a new colorway remains one of the surest endorsements in sneaker culture.

5. Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE

Image via Nice Kicks

The "Marquette" PE is one of many Air Jordan 4 player exclusives produced for Jordan Brand-sponsored college basketball programs. It features a premium pale yellow upper with suede flaps and gold Jumpman logos on both the tongue and heel.

MJ was spotted wearing them at the Autotrader 400 NASCAR race in 2026, celebrating back-to-back Cup Series wins by his 23XI Racing team. The pale yellow material on the upper is a notably refined choice for a sideline sighting.

Furthermore, the PE context adds an exclusivity factor that most retail colorways simply cannot match. MJ wearing a college PE to a NASCAR race is exactly the kind of only-MJ moment that keeps sneakerheads paying attention.

4. Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Cinnabar"

Image via tajaht15

This sighting is notable for two reasons. First, the shoe hadn't even officially been released yet. Second, MJ was wearing them at Disney World.

In February 2026, Jordan was spotted on vacation following Tyler Reddick's historic Daytona 500 win with 23XI Racing and on his feet was Nigel Sylvester's upcoming Air Jordan 4 collaboration. The sail upper with cinnabar red detailing is a warm, sophisticated take on the silhouette.

The "Bike Air" branding on the heel replaces the traditional "Nike Air" as a nod to Sylvester's BMX background. Seeing Jordan casually wear an unreleased collab at a theme park is the kind of organic sneaker moment that no marketing budget can replicate.

3. Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red"

Image via Getty Images

The "Fire Red" is the third and final OG AJ4 colorway that MJ wore on an NBA court. He debuted it at the start of the 1989-90 season, carrying it over from the championship run of the year before.

The white leather upper with fire red and black accents is the Bulls' color palette applied cleanly to the silhouette. While it has historically been overshadowed by the "Black Cement," the "Fire Red" has its own legitimate on-court legacy.

Moreover, it was one of the first colorways Jordan wore in game action when the shoe originally launched. Several retros have followed over the years, with the versions featuring original Nike Air branding consistently generating the most excitement among collectors.

2. Air Jordan 4 "White Cement"

Image via Getty Images

The "White Cement" AJ4 was one of the two primary colorways MJ wore throughout the 1988-89 NBA season. While the "Black Cement" carries more on-court mythology, the "White Cement" arguably made the bigger cultural impact off of it.

Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing featured the shoe prominently in 1989, introducing it to an audience well beyond basketball. That cultural crossover happened simultaneously with Jordan's most dominant individual season to that point.

Additionally, the white leather base with cement grey detailing gave the silhouette a cleaner, more versatile look than its darker counterpart. Every retro version that restores the original Nike Air branding has been met with strong demand, and that pattern shows no signs of changing.

1. Air Jordan 4 "Black Cement"

Image via Nike

There is no other choice for number one. The "Black Cement" AJ4 is the shoe MJ wore on May 7, 1989, when he hit The Shot over Craig Ehlo to eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers from the playoffs.

He finished that game with 44 points. The moment is one of the most replayed clips in NBA history, and the shoe on his feet during it is permanently attached to that legacy.

He also debuted the colorway at the 1989 All-Star Game in Houston, dropping 28 points for the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, the black nubuck upper with cement grey wings and red outsole detailing remains one of the most visually striking color combinations in Jordan Brand history.

Every retro that restores the original Nike Air branding sells out immediately, and for very good reason.