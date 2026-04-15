The Rarest Kobe Bryant Sneakers Ever Are Heading To Auction

One of the rarest Kobe Bryant sneakers ever made is heading to auction. A game-worn, autographed Air Jordan 3 Player Exclusive from the 2002-2003 season has surfaced. The estimated selling price for the auction is between $500,000 and $700,000.

The shoe dates back to one of the most fascinating chapters in sneaker history. After parting ways with Adidas in the Summer of 2002, Bryant was a footwear free agent throughout the 2002-03 NBA season. During that window, Jordan Brand created a Lakers-themed Air Jordan 3 PE specifically for him.

Bryant wore the shoes during his legendary 52-point double-overtime performance against the Houston Rockets. That alone makes this pair incredibly significant. A game-worn shoe from one of Kobe's all-time performances is the kind of artifact collectors chase for years and years.

Each shoe is dual-signed by Bryant in black permanent marker and inscribed with his number 8. James Spence Authentication has authenticated the signatures, and MeiGray has conclusively photo-matched the sneakers according to Sports Illustrated. The original sample tags with a production date of November 25th, 2002 remain on the shoes for maximum authenticity.

The auction is part of JOOPITER's Gametime collection and is open to global bidding at joopiter.com from April 14th to April 30th, 2026. The timing is meaningful as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of Kobe's final NBA game.

Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe 3 PE Auctioned

The Kobe Air Jordan 3 PE features a white leather upper with cement grey elephant print wrapped around the toe and heel. Also purple is at the top lace eyelet and midsole, while gold hits the footbed, tongue padding, lower lace eyelets, Jumpman branding on the tongue, and sections of the outsole.

The Lakers color scheme is unmistakable throughout. Kobe's signature in black marker sits further prominently on the side panel of each shoe. The size 14 sample tags and production date stamps add that final layer of authenticity.