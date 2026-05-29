DJ Akademiks Implies Kendrick Lamar Had Police Outside Of Drake's House

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef saga has had a lot of different chapters to it: the initial lyrical exchange, the defamation lawsuit, the Super Bowl... The list goes on. Folks continue to look back and scrutinize every little detail, including media figures like DJ Akademiks. After some new ICEMAN bars, he looked back at K.Dot's Toronto stop of his "Grand National" tour with SZA and presumed Drizzy was accusing Kendrick of playing nice with the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

Akademiks reacted to the track "National Treasures" in a livestream, as caught by the Akademiks TV page on Twitter. In the song's second half, the 6ix God raps the following: "Boy gotta dip out the 6ix, run out the 6ix, just like you did / Why was TPS at my crib until you boys slid? It is what it is."

"That's at Kendrick," Ak claimed. "'Why was TPS at my crib until you boys slid?' Word on the street, for whatever reason, they had police outside of Drake's crib while Kendrick was in town. It's like they watching the n***a now. Not saying that... That's word on the street. You know I'm tapped in with Torontonians, you know?"

DJ Akademiks suggested Drake's Kendrick Lamar diss accused him of having TPS stationed at The Embassy while he was in town for the concert. Videos emerged of police cars at the location during the two sold-out Rogers Centre shows in June of last year. The line could also refer to him having a heavy police escort and security presence while leaving his dates, video of which also hit the Internet.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef

This interpretation posits that the Toronto superstar is making fun of his Compton rival for allegedly being scared of a confrontation and moving with heavy backing. But all of this is speculative, even if the bar seems unmistakable for some.

Right now, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef is mostly manifesting via this ICEMAN era. But Kendrick hasn't really done much to respond or chime in. We'll see if he does talk about this situation when he pops out again.