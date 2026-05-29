DJ Akademiks Implies Kendrick Lamar Had Police Outside Of Drake's House

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Police Drake House
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks reacted to Drake's alleged allusion to Kendrick Lamar on "ICEMAN," specifically a reference to the Toronto Police Service.

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef saga has had a lot of different chapters to it: the initial lyrical exchange, the defamation lawsuit, the Super Bowl... The list goes on. Folks continue to look back and scrutinize every little detail, including media figures like DJ Akademiks. After some new ICEMAN bars, he looked back at K.Dot's Toronto stop of his "Grand National" tour with SZA and presumed Drizzy was accusing Kendrick of playing nice with the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

Akademiks reacted to the track "National Treasures" in a livestream, as caught by the Akademiks TV page on Twitter. In the song's second half, the 6ix God raps the following: "Boy gotta dip out the 6ix, run out the 6ix, just like you did / Why was TPS at my crib until you boys slid? It is what it is."

"That's at Kendrick," Ak claimed. "'Why was TPS at my crib until you boys slid?' Word on the street, for whatever reason, they had police outside of Drake's crib while Kendrick was in town. It's like they watching the n***a now. Not saying that... That's word on the street. You know I'm tapped in with Torontonians, you know?"

DJ Akademiks suggested Drake's Kendrick Lamar diss accused him of having TPS stationed at The Embassy while he was in town for the concert. Videos emerged of police cars at the location during the two sold-out Rogers Centre shows in June of last year. The line could also refer to him having a heavy police escort and security presence while leaving his dates, video of which also hit the Internet.

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef

This interpretation posits that the Toronto superstar is making fun of his Compton rival for allegedly being scared of a confrontation and moving with heavy backing. But all of this is speculative, even if the bar seems unmistakable for some.

Right now, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef is mostly manifesting via this ICEMAN era. But Kendrick hasn't really done much to respond or chime in. We'll see if he does talk about this situation when he pops out again.

Elsewhere, the big battlefield is the UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us." The Boy and his legal team are currently appealing the defamation filing's dismissal.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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