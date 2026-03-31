Kobe 11 "Fade To Black" Releasing On 10-Year Anniversary Kobe's Last Game

Ten years ago, Kobe Bryant played his final NBA game. On April 13, 2016, he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz and walked off the court forever.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Fade To Black" will be released on April 13th, 2026.

The sneaker world has never forgotten that night. Now, two weeks out, the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Fade to Black" is coming back to mark the decade anniversary.

This is not a casual retro. Every detail on this shoe ties directly to that final game. The date "4.13.16" is printed on the heel tab in gold. Also the insole carries Kobe's signature alongside the Roman numeral XI. A commemorative card ships with the shoe, laying out the full story in Kobe's own words. Nike did not rush this one.

The "Fade to Black" colorway originally released in 2016 as a tribute to Kobe's retirement. It sold out immediately and has commanded serious resale value ever since.

A decade later, demand will be just as fierce. Kobe's fanbase has only grown since his passing in 2020. Every release tied to his legacy carries emotional weight that few other sneakers can match.

This is one of the most significant Nike releases of 2026. It is a Kobe shoe, tied to his greatest final act, dropping on the exact tenth anniversary. Mark April 13th on your calendar and be ready.

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Kobe 11 "Fade To Black"

The Kobe 11 Elite "Fade to Black" is built entirely in black Flyknit, one of the lightest and most breathable constructions Nike has ever used on a basketball shoe. The upper wraps the foot like a second skin.

Also a gold swoosh sits prominently on the lateral side, providing the only real contrast against the all-black build. Gold accents carry through to the heel branding and insole details, tying the commemorative elements together cohesively.

The midsole and outsole run in matching black, further keeping the silhouette low and streamlined. It is an understated shoe that lets its story do the talking. That story is one of the greatest in sports history.