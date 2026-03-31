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Kobe 11 "Fade To Black" Releasing On 10-Year Anniversary Kobe's Last Game
The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Fade to Black" returns on the tenth anniversary of Kobe Bryant's final NBA game back in 2016.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 31, 2026