Central Cee's Most Personal Nike Air Force 1 Yet Drops This Week

Central Cee's Nike Air Force 1 collab is getting its most striking colorway yet. The "Dark Beetroot" Air Force 1 Low is dropping this Friday, April 17th. There is one catch and that is it is exclusive to the United Kingdom.

Coming by way of the British rapper's brand Syna World, the sneaker is rendered entirely in two nominally different shades of burgundy. Patent leather overlays arrive in Dark Beetroot, while the standard leather base runs in Red Oxide. The result is a tonal, premium look that does not need to shout.

Syna World's logo is debossed onto the lateral heel in gold, which matches the tongue branding, lace dubrae, and metal lace tips. The gold accents are restrained but intentional. They give the shoe a regal edge that fits the colorway perfectly.

The right shoe features the number 13, which denotes Central Cee's age when he recorded his first song. That kind of personal detail also separates this from a standard branded collab. It grounds the shoe in his actual story.

The AF1 Low marks Central Cee's third Nike sneaker to release to the public. Overall his Nike relationship has been building steadily and this is the most polished release yet.

Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 "Burgundy"

The sneaker is rendered in two nominally different shades of burgundy with patent leather overlays in Dark Beetroot and a glossless Red Oxide on the leather base and sole unit.

The mix of textures across the same color family gives the shoe serious depth up close. Gold details land on the tongue branding, lace tips, dubrae, and Syna World heel logo.

The pair also comes in a custom burgundy and gold box featuring graffiti-style tags and the Nike logo, making it a collector's item in itself. The number 13 on the heel adds one final personal touch that makes this more than just a colorway.