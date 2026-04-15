Central Cee's Most Personal Nike Air Force 1 Yet Drops This Week

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Central Cee performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Dark Beetroot" releases April 17, 2026 exclusively in the UK, featuring a burgundy leather upper.

Central Cee's Nike Air Force 1 collab is getting its most striking colorway yet. The "Dark Beetroot" Air Force 1 Low is dropping this Friday, April 17th. There is one catch and that is it is exclusive to the United Kingdom.

Coming by way of the British rapper's brand Syna World, the sneaker is rendered entirely in two nominally different shades of burgundy. Patent leather overlays arrive in Dark Beetroot, while the standard leather base runs in Red Oxide. The result is a tonal, premium look that does not need to shout.

Syna World's logo is debossed onto the lateral heel in gold, which matches the tongue branding, lace dubrae, and metal lace tips. The gold accents are restrained but intentional. They give the shoe a regal edge that fits the colorway perfectly.

The right shoe features the number 13, which denotes Central Cee's age when he recorded his first song. That kind of personal detail also separates this from a standard branded collab. It grounds the shoe in his actual story.

The AF1 Low marks Central Cee's third Nike sneaker to release to the public. Overall his Nike relationship has been building steadily and this is the most polished release yet.

Read More: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" Is Even Better Up Close

Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 "Burgundy"

The sneaker is rendered in two nominally different shades of burgundy with patent leather overlays in Dark Beetroot and a glossless Red Oxide on the leather base and sole unit.

The mix of textures across the same color family gives the shoe serious depth up close. Gold details land on the tongue branding, lace tips, dubrae, and Syna World heel logo.

The pair also comes in a custom burgundy and gold box featuring graffiti-style tags and the Nike logo, making it a collector's item in itself. The number 13 on the heel adds one final personal touch that makes this more than just a colorway.

Finally, the retail price of the Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 "Burgundy" will be £135 when they drop.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Second Collection Of 'Hot Girl Summer' Swimwear Brand

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
central-cee-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sneaker-news Sneakers Central Cee Puts His Mark On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
central-cee-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sneaker-news Sneakers Central Cee Brings London Energy To Nike Air Force 1 Low And Nike Tech Fleece
central-cee-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sneaker-news Sneakers Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low Confirmed For 2026
air-jordan-1-low-og-banned-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Dropping Next Summer
Comments 0