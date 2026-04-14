Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Force 1 Low "Triple Red" This Summer

One of the most recognizable colorways in Nike's catalog is making its return: the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Red". It is one of the most straightforward and satisfying releases on the calendar.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Red" is set to return for Summer 2026.

The concept is simple. Every element of the shoe from the upper, Swoosh, laces, sole, and heel, is dressed in the same University Red. Smooth leather overlays the upper with the Swooshes, laces, lining, branding on the tongue, embroidered heel, dubrae, midsole and outsole all speaking the same language.

After originally landing back in 2020, the sneaker is on the way back for Summer 2026, bringing one of the boldest one-tone looks in the AF1 lineup with it. It has returned multiple times since then, and the demand never really disappears. Each restock finds a new generation ready for it.

The shape is already familiar, so Nike does not need to overdo anything. You still get the classic perforated toe, stitched overlays, and sturdy sole unit that have kept the low-top Air Force 1 in rotation for decades, only now the entire design hits with a louder look.

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Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Red"

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Red" is a masterclass in monochrome done right. Further, every inch of the shoe runs in University Red. It's a rich color that leans warm and bold without crossing into orange.

The smooth leather upper keeps the texture premium and clean. Also the tonal Swoosh sits flush against the panels with zero contrast, letting the silhouette's shape do all the work. Red woven laces, a red midsole, and a red outsole complete the look underneath.

Even the "Nike Air" branding at the heel is in matching red. It is a confident, simple shoe that works in any season.

What Will The Retail Price Be?

Finally, the retail price of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Red" will be $115 when they release later this summer.

Image via Nike