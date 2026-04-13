Nike Is Back In SoHo With A New Flagship Store

BY Ben Atkinson
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Miami Exteriors And Landmarks
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: The exterior of a Nike store photographed on November 30, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
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Nike is opening a new SoHo flagship store directly across from Adidas, after being displaced from its original location by an IKEA purchase.

Nike is returning to SoHo in a major way. The brand is opening a new flagship store at 611 Broadway in New York City. The grand opening is set for April 16th, 2026.

Nike is opening the SoHo store at 611 Broadway, across the street from Adidas, in Kith's former temporary location. The new address keeps Nike firmly planted in one of the world's most important retail neighborhoods. The move signals the brand's continued commitment to a physical SoHo presence.

The original Nike SoHo flagship at 529 Broadway officially closed on January 10, 2026, ending a nearly decade-long tenure. IKEA purchased the 529 Broadway building for $213 million, forcing Nike to find a new home in the neighborhood. The new location at 611 Broadway is Nike's answer.

Nike's SoHo stores have always been more than just retail. The original SoHo flagship filled five stories in a 55,000-square-foot space and was as much a place to play as to shop. Whether the new location will match that scale remains to be seen. But the brand's return to the neighborhood also sends a clear message.

SoHo is one of the most competitive retail corridors in the world. Nike's presence there directly across from Adidas raises the stakes. April 16th is shaping up to be a significant day for sneaker culture in New York.

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Nike Store SoHo

SoHo has long been one of the most important streets in global sneaker and streetwear culture. Broadway between Houston and Canal is home to flagship stores from nearly every major brand in the industry.

Nike's new location at 611 Broadway sits directly across the street from Adidas and occupies Kith's former temporary space. The original Nike SoHo store was famous for its experiential design, featuring five floors of multisport and high-tech athletic hubs.

The closure of that location left a significant gap in the neighborhood's sneaker landscape. The new 611 Broadway store is Nike's move to fill it.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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