Palace x Nike Air Max 95 NYC Release Ends In Chaos After NYPD Called

The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 release in New York City did not go as planned. The Palace Skateboards x Nike Air Max 95 was scheduled to release April 10th, 2026, through Palace Skateboards in-store and online. What followed was one of the most chaotic sneaker drops the city has seen in years.

Crowds flooded the SoHo block ahead of the wristband distribution. The scene quickly spiraled out of control. Police were on the scene, and several people were seemingly arrested by the NYPD.

Palace responded swiftly. The brand posted an urgent announcement directly to their Instagram story. The Palace NYC store would no longer be selling the Air Max 95 or any accompanying apparel from the collection.

Instead, Palace directed customers to shop online at 11AM EST. The brand apologized for the inconvenience. It was a complete reversal of what was supposed to be a celebrated in-store moment.

A second drop is still on for April 16th, 2026, via the Nike SNKRS app. That online release gives fans who missed out another shot. But the in-store energy that made this drop so anticipated is now completely off the table.

Retail price will be $200 when they do release. The shoe is already commanding serious attention on secondary markets. Chaos like this only adds to the mystique of an already highly anticipated collab.

Palace x Nike Air Max 95

The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 arrives in a predominantly silver and black colorway with baby blue accents tying it directly to the apparel collection. Also the upper features a metallic silver gradient that fades into black toward the heel.

Baby blue hits land on the Air Max unit and the outsole grid, adding a clean pop of color. Palace branding appears on the heel tab in the same blue tone. Further the Air Max 95 was originally designed in 1995, inspired by the human spine and muscle tissue.

Palace's take keeps that layered aesthetic intact while adding a premium, almost futuristic finish that feels fresh.