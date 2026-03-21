The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" Restock Is Almost Here

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" is getting a restock and it is happening very soon. This collaboration was originally released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 95.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" is going to restock on March 24th, 2026.
Undefeated and Nike have a long history together and this pair honors both that bond and the silhouette's legacy. The restock is giving everyone who missed the first drop a second chance.
The shoe arrives in a predominantly sail and white colorway that keeps things clean and classic. A red and green stripe detail runs along the midsole area, adding a subtle but distinctive pop of color.
That stripe is one of the most talked-about details on the entire shoe. It gives the pair a vintage Italian luxury feel that sits perfectly alongside the AM95's already iconic aesthetic.
The restock will be available through Undefeated both online and in-store. Locations include LA Brea, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix, and New York. An online raffle and direct release will both be part of the drop structure.
Undefeated Nike Air Max 95 "Sail"
The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" is one of the cleanest collaborations to come out of the Air Max 95's 30th anniversary celebrations. The base is a soft sail white that gives the shoe a slightly aged, premium feel straight out of the box.
A thin red and green stripe wraps the midsole, referencing Undefeated's Italian sportswear influences and adding just enough color to keep things interesting. High-gloss patent leather panels contrast against the mesh and nylon layers on the upper, creating a rich mix of textures.
A metallic mini Swoosh and silver lace lock tie the reflective details together. The overall look is refined, subtle, and deeply considered from every angle.
Also, the retail price of these shoes when they restock will be $200.