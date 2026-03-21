The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" Restock Is Almost Here

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" is getting a restock and it is happening very soon. This collaboration was originally released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 95.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" is going to restock on March 24th, 2026.

Undefeated and Nike have a long history together and this pair honors both that bond and the silhouette's legacy. The restock is giving everyone who missed the first drop a second chance.

The shoe arrives in a predominantly sail and white colorway that keeps things clean and classic. A red and green stripe detail runs along the midsole area, adding a subtle but distinctive pop of color.

That stripe is one of the most talked-about details on the entire shoe. It gives the pair a vintage Italian luxury feel that sits perfectly alongside the AM95's already iconic aesthetic.

The restock will be available through Undefeated both online and in-store. Locations include LA Brea, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix, and New York. An online raffle and direct release will both be part of the drop structure.

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Undefeated Nike Air Max 95 "Sail"

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 "Sail" is one of the cleanest collaborations to come out of the Air Max 95's 30th anniversary celebrations. The base is a soft sail white that gives the shoe a slightly aged, premium feel straight out of the box.

A thin red and green stripe wraps the midsole, referencing Undefeated's Italian sportswear influences and adding just enough color to keep things interesting. High-gloss patent leather panels contrast against the mesh and nylon layers on the upper, creating a rich mix of textures.

A metallic mini Swoosh and silver lace lock tie the reflective details together. The overall look is refined, subtle, and deeply considered from every angle.