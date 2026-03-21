The Outfit Moneybagg Yo Just Dropped Has The Internet Talking

Moneybagg Yo stepped out for Eid Mubarak in a full all-white ensemble. He chose a late-night Chevron gas station as his backdrop and somehow made it look like a fashion shoot.

A white Mercedes coupe with custom multi-spoke wheels sat beneath him. A white Mercedes-Maybach GLS can be seen in the background creating the full luxury picture.

The outfit itself was immaculate from top to bottom. A traditional white thobe with gold buttons and a straight collar finished off the entire look.

Baggy white cargo pants and a crisp white kufi cap kept the cultural roots of the occasion front and center. White leather sneakers with a buckle strap over the laces finished the fit perfectly.

The accessories took everything to another level entirely. A rose gold Patek Philippe with a blue dial sat on his left wrist. Cartier Love bracelets covered both arms in diamonds and rose gold. An oversized heart-shaped diamond ring and diamond studs completed one of the most loaded accessory stacks of the year.

A separate close-up showed four Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks lined up in his hand. Rose gold skeleton, two-tone skeleton, and steel versions were all present. Moneybagg Yo showed up for Eid and reminded everyone exactly where he sits in the culture.

Moneybagg Yo's Eid Outfit

The white leather shoes Moneybagg Yo wore were a standout detail in an already incredible fit. The shoes feature a clean all-white leather upper with a structured, high-top silhouette.

A buckle-style strap sits across the lace area, adding a fashion-forward touch to the otherwise minimal design. The all-white colorway matched his thobe and cargo pants seamlessly, creating a head-to-toe simple look.