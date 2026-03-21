mercedes maybach

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The Outfit Moneybagg Yo Just Dropped Has The Internet Talking
Moneybagg Yo celebrated Eid Mubarak in a full all-white outfit complete with a rose gold Patek Philippe and Cartier bracelets.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 21, 2026