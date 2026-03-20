LeBron James Flaunts Rare Custom Maybach As A True One-Of-One

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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LeBron James Rare Custom Maybach One Of One
Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before playing against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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LeBron James and Mercedes-Maybach recently unveiled their new collaboration, which is the first of two custom cars for the Akron native.

LeBron James built a business empire alongside his legendary basketball career, a status that his lavish lifestyle displays time and time again. Most recently, he and Mercedes-Maybach took to Instagram to show off his new custom Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which has his fingerprints all over it.

As shown off in the IG post, Bron's "King" logo appears on the luxury sedan's body, its dashboard, and on the headrests. The exclusive light ivory non-metallic car comes from MANUFAKTUR's Made To Measure program, and there's apparently another one that they are still working on. "One of two Mercedes-Maybach S-Classes individually configured by LeBron James – one for his personal collection. And one to be revealed soon…" the post reads.

In the post, you can see the Los Angeles Laker sitting on the hood of the vehicle. Another image shows a certification of authenticity from the company that reads "LLTK," presumably "Long Live The King." There are also coordinates on it that correspond to James' hometown of Akron, Ohio. It's an impressive car fit for such a superstar, and we'll see if fans spot him riding around in it soon.

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LeBron James' Net Worth

Fans also assume that this may have cost LeBron James or Mercedes-Maybach a pretty penny. Fortunately for him, he has cash to spare. The 41-year-old has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion dollars as of March 2026, according to Forbes. Much of this money comes from NBA contracts, his Nike deal, brand partnerships and endorsements, and other investments in his own companies or others.

LeBron James is also a hip-hop fan, although no amount of money or fandom can prevent some clowning from other rap nerds here and there. Most recently, fans joked about how he walked around with a copy of The Fall-Off, the new album from J. Cole.

Of course, James has plenty of reason to push all those jokes aside. Speaking of new partnerships, LeBron James' new Nike collection commemorates his decision to sign with the sports giant in 2003. So this custom Maybach should come as no surprise, since he is always celebrating his hard-fought journey to billionaire status.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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