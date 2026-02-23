LeBron James Reveals Where He Stands With Jaylen Brown After His Bronny Comments

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) plays for the rebound against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
While sitting courtside at the 2024 Summer League, Jaylen Brown was caught on camera talking down on LeBron James' son Bronny.

If you ever talk negatively about any of LeBron James' kids, just know that he doesn't forget. He indirectly made that point very clear to anyone who's had any harsh critiques for his son Bronny James in particular during a post-game interview last night.

Following the Lakers blowout, 111-89 loss to the visiting Boston Celtics, Bron was asked about the season their longtime rivals are having. However, it was mainly centered around Jaylen Brown, who's been making a strong MVP case this year.

In what many thought was going to be a mediocre season for the Celtics this year due to the Jayson Tatum injury last playoffs, they are sitting pretty. At the moment, they are the two seed in the Eastern Conference and its largely due to Brown's 29.2 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 7.0 REB/G stat line.

"I think he's just using the motivation of a lot of people saying that they're going to have a down year because of [Jayson Tatum] being out," James began. "He's used that as motivation to keep them afloat. They're playing great basketball and it's because of him... he's taken that next step."

After heaping praise though, James had some interesting comments regarding their relationship. As we alluded to earlier, Brown didn't have the most glowing things to say about Bron's son's chances in the league.

What Are The Current NBA Standings?

If you remember, during the 2024 Summer League, Brown was courtside with WNBA stars Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese. While you couldn't hear him, his lips said it all. "I don't think Bronny is a pro." Gondrezick was a bit more optimistic replying, "I think he'll be on the G-league team for sure."

Brown added more insult to injury saying that he would make the Lakers roster, but only because of his last name. "I don't think so. I think because of his name he'll be on the Lakers."

It went viral and made its way to LeBron who admits in this interview that it still doesn't sit well with him. But despite that, he says things are okay regarding his connection with Brown.

"Our relationship has been pretty respectful besides the sh*t he said about Bronny at Summer League. But other than that, we've been alright," he said as caught by TMZ.

It probably helped that the Celtics superstar apologized almost immediately after the clip exploded. "It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth," he said in a tweet.

After last night's games, you can see where every team stands with roughly two months left in the 2025-26 NBA season. The Pistons (42-13) and Thunder (44-14) maintain their grip on the one seed in their respective conferences.

As for the Lakers (34-22) and Celtics (37-19) in particular, the former is clinging to the fifth spot in the West whereas Boston is still 5.5 games back of Detroit.

