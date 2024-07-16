Jaylen Brown Reacts After He Was Caught Saying Bronny James Isn't NBA Material

Bronny has been the biggest story in Summer League.

Jaylen Brown is a player who just had the greatest season of his professional career. Overall, he was able to help the Boston Celtics win and NBA title. He won NBA Finals MVP, and there is no doubt that he was the best player on the floor during the Finals. However, he is also extremely outspoken. So much so that there are rumblings that his statements and political views are ultimately why he is not on the Olympic team. Regardless, he says what he wants which is surely admirable.

Recently, Jaylen Brown was courtside at an NBA Summer League game. During the game, he was sitting with his new girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, as well as Angel Reese. Below, you can see that he was caught making some comments about Bronny James. Essentially, he noted that he does not believe Bronny has what it takes to be a player in the league right now. It was a harsh statement albeit one that he stands by. In fact, after the clip of him saying his comments went viral, Brown took to Twitter to give a more diplomatic view of the situation.

Jaylen Brown Speaks

"It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth," Brown wrote. Sure he was caught in 4K, but he is still standing on it. At least he isn't just flat out hating the kid. Instead, he gave an honest critique, and the whole world ended up seeing it.