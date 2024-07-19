Trey Songz Defends Bronny James Against The Haters After First NBA Summer League Games

Trey Songz is rooting for Bronny James all the way as folks continue to scrutinize and jump to conclusions with the Summer League.

It's either not easy being LeBron James or it's too easy: that's the debate raging around Bronny James as a Los Angeles Laker during the NBA's Summer League these days. While he recently scored 12 points in the team's first win during this period, there are still a lot of people doubting his talent or overly criticizng of his circumstances, choices, and very short career so far. Nevertheless, there are those like Trey Songz who staunchly defend the basketball player against the haters, as he did with a recent Instagram Story post. "I'm rooting for bruh all day: y'all n***as weird," he captioned a repost of Bronny playing with the Lakers.

Furthermore, this is especially notable thanks to a "caught in 4K moment" that happened to recent NBA champion and Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown. He said that Bronny James "isn't a pro" while courtside at a Summer League game, and fans were quick to call him out for this when the clip went viral. But Brown backtracked quick on Twitter: "It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth."

Trey Songz Is Rooting For Bronny James

As for Trey Songz, he's dealing with yet another assault accusation, which he's stacked up many of throughout the years. Still, it's important to note that some of these didn't amount to anything, so take all these allegations and claims with a grain of salt. But the singer isn't only passionate about sports: he also stands by certain principles with his art. For example, he recently revealed that he scrapped a music video with Tyga back in the day because there weren't enough Black women in it.

Meanwhile, Bronny James isn't just getting wins on the court, but also on the battlefield... well, a virtual one. He won a Call Of Duty tournament during Summer League between fellow NBA players and hopefuls, and if you're curious, Grant Williams came in second. It's funny to think about Bronny's play style in a military first-person shooter translating to the basketball court. Will he be a sniper from three, a run-and-gun SMG rusher down the lane, or a shotgun-wielding bruiser in the paint? We're excited to find out.