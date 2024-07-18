Bronny James Delivers 12 Points In Lakers First Summer League Win: Watch

Bronny James gets it done.

Bronny James struggled through his first five games of NBA Summer League. He averaged 4.3 points on just 22.6% shooting from the field. Rookies struggling in Summer League is to be expected. It's their first taste of professional basketball, and the talent is vastly better than those they played against in college. However, most rookies are not the son of LeBron James, a player that many consider among the three greatest players in league history and who some consider the absolute greatest player of all time. Anything Bronny James does will be scrutinized, despite him going 55th in a draft where 58 picks were made. Famed LeBron Sr. hater Skip Bayless started early, going on a 12-minute rant over LeBron Jr. winning a Call of Duty tournament in his free time.

On Wednesday evening, the Lakers played the Hawks. Going into the game, the Lakers were 0-5, with most defeats coming in games that were never very close. After going 7-31 across the first five games, Bronny James started this one very well. He finished the first half with 9 points. He only had 3 points in the second half, but it was a game-tying 3-pointer late in the game that eventually contributed to the Lakers winning their first game of this year's Summer League. James finished with 12 points on 5-11 shooting. His two made 3s broke a cold streak, as he had not made a shot from behind the arc in his first 15 attempts across the Lakers' previous five games.

"I feel like I know the right way to play," James said after the win. "So if I go out there and play my game every game, results like that will come." That mentality is part of the reason the elder LeBron James has stayed great for so long. Bronny noted that his father was watching him play from overseas, and told him to "stay aggressive."