Trey Songz Scrapped Tyga Music Video Due To Lack Of Black Representation

Trey didn't like the vibe, apparently.

Trey Songz surprised fans on June 25. The R&B singer posted clips from an unreleased music video starring him and Tyga. He also shared the explanation for why the video never saw the light of day. It wasn't due to any tension with Tyga, or complications with record labels. In fact, everybody but Trey Songz was onboard with releasing the video. The singer told his followers that the reason he chose to scrap the collaboration was because of who was cast in the video. Or more specifically, who wasn't.

Songz was put off by the fact that the music video did not have a lot of black female representation. "Archives," he confirmed in the caption. "I scrapped this video cause it wasn’t enough Black women in it. In Spain last time somebody called me n***er didn’t feel right [shrug shoulders emoticon]." Songz made it clear that there were no hard feelings between him and Tyga. "Song cold tho," he added. "Traw my dawg @tyga." While the sentiment was well-received, and even praised by some, most of the users in Trey Songz's comment section criticized him for his reasoning.

Trey Songz Was Criticized By Social Media Users

"Yall be in America avoiding black women," one user wrote. "But gone record a video in a country where there really ain’t none and try to make a spectacle about it. Leave us out of it." Another user took Songz to task for his making this decision after he shot the video. "It’s him thinking we are silly enough to fall for this nonsense," they noted. "Sir, you saw that when you filmed the video. But ok…" Several users posited that Trey Songz was trying to appeal to his female audience, given the string of accusations that've been made against him recently.

In April, Songz settled a $25 million lawsuit out of court. The woman who filed the suit, Jane Doe, stated that the singer sexually assaulted her at a Los Angeles party in 2016. This suit came only months after a different woman accused Songz of assaulting her at his Los Angeles home in 2015. The singer has not publicly addressed the accusations. He did, however, post a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after the $25 million lawsuit was filed. "Lies will never be the truth," he wrote. "No matter who chooses to believe such. Alhamdulillah."