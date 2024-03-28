Winter Blanco Accuses Trey Songz Of Physically Assaulting Her In 2018

"I’m tired of letting abusers get away with so much sh*t," Winter Blanco says.

BYCaroline Fisher
inBetweeners &amp; D&amp;G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party

Trey Songz is no stranger to allegations, and this week, yet another one of his alleged victims shared her story. During a recent episode of Behind The Likes, Winter Blanco recalled her experience with the R&B singer, and why she decided to keep it to herself for years. She accuses Trey Songz of assaulting her in 2018, and says she previously stayed silent for the sake of her career.

"He put his hands on me and I never talked about it," she told her co-host, Chy Fontenette. "This is the first time I’ve ever talked about this publicly, I really don’t give a f*ck anymore. He put his hands on me, scared the f*ck out of me and I never said anything.”

Read More: Celebrities That Have Called Out Trey Songz

Winter Blanco Reveals Why She Didn't Come Forward Sooner

Winter continued, revealing that other alleged victims' lawyers have reached out, but she always chose not to get involved. “At the time there were girls settling for like $100,000, $200,000 and I never did it... In 2020, when that girl came out saying that he raped her, I had her lawyer reach out to me… I was like ‘I can’t be a part of it.’ But like, now where I am in my life, I’m tired of letting abusers get away with so much sh*t," she explained. “I was not going to ever talk about it because I was still trying to do music, I was just like, ‘I don’t want this to affect my career.’”

“I was with a group of friends when it happened. They didn’t see it happened but I went and got in the car with them after and I had like, marks on my neck and scratches on my neck. All my nails were broken, my hands were bleeding, my knees were scraped up and sh*t," she said. “[Trey Songz] was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what you think happened but you were drunk and you hit me…. And I was like, 'You are not going to trick me and play with my mind. I know what you did to me and you’re not going to convince me otherwise.'" What do you think of Winter Blanco revealing that she was allegedly assaulted by Trey Songz? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Trey Songz Shocks Social Media With Sexual Meet & Greet Photos With Fans

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Diesel x Boiler Room: Another Basel EventMusicTrey Songz Faces Kidnapping Accusation From Celina Powell
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty ImagesMusicWoman Claims Trey Songz Didn't Let Her In His Club Section Because She Was Too Dark
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty ImagesMusicTwitter Reacts To Trey Songz Rape Allegation From Dylan Gonzalez
Trey Songz Visits "Extra"MusicCelebrities That Have Called Out Trey Songz