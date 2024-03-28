Winter Blanco Accuses Trey Songz Of Physically Assaulting Her In 2018

Trey Songz is no stranger to allegations, and this week, yet another one of his alleged victims shared her story. During a recent episode of Behind The Likes, Winter Blanco recalled her experience with the R&B singer, and why she decided to keep it to herself for years. She accuses Trey Songz of assaulting her in 2018, and says she previously stayed silent for the sake of her career.

"He put his hands on me and I never talked about it," she told her co-host, Chy Fontenette. "This is the first time I’ve ever talked about this publicly, I really don’t give a f*ck anymore. He put his hands on me, scared the f*ck out of me and I never said anything.”

Winter Blanco Reveals Why She Didn't Come Forward Sooner

Winter continued, revealing that other alleged victims' lawyers have reached out, but she always chose not to get involved. “At the time there were girls settling for like $100,000, $200,000 and I never did it... In 2020, when that girl came out saying that he raped her, I had her lawyer reach out to me… I was like ‘I can’t be a part of it.’ But like, now where I am in my life, I’m tired of letting abusers get away with so much sh*t," she explained. “I was not going to ever talk about it because I was still trying to do music, I was just like, ‘I don’t want this to affect my career.’”

“I was with a group of friends when it happened. They didn’t see it happened but I went and got in the car with them after and I had like, marks on my neck and scratches on my neck. All my nails were broken, my hands were bleeding, my knees were scraped up and sh*t," she said. “[Trey Songz] was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what you think happened but you were drunk and you hit me…. And I was like, 'You are not going to trick me and play with my mind. I know what you did to me and you’re not going to convince me otherwise.'" What do you think of Winter Blanco revealing that she was allegedly assaulted by Trey Songz? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

