Celebrities That Have Called Out Trey Songz

For the last decade or so, Trey Songz has faced multiple allegations and lawsuits. These have been for all manners of reported crimes, from sexual and physical assault to kidnapping. While some of the cases have been brought up by anonymous people who aren’t in the spotlight, there have been a few incidents of celebrities calling out the singer. Although he’s repeatedly denied these allegations, there has been a pattern too repetitive to simply overlook. Here are some of the celebrities who have called out Trey Songz over the years.

Keke Palmer

In 2017, Keke Palmer spoke out about Trey Songz. She claimed he used “sexual intimidation” to coerce her into being in a music video. Palmer was at the singer’s house for a party when they began filming a music video for his song, “Pick Up The Phone.” Palmer found out that a clip of her had been featured in the video after its release, even after she had denied consent to being in the video multiple times. She subsequently took legal action against Trey Songz. Moreover, she remains one of the most prominent names to call him out for inappropriate behavior.

Bebe Rexha

In 2020, when accusations against Trey Songz started to increase, an old interview of singer Bebe Rexha from 2015 was unearthed. In the resurfaced clip, she alleged that Songz forced himself on her. Both artists were guests at a private wedding, which Rexha says was her lawyer’s wedding. She claimed that Songz had been looking at her all day. Soon after, he allegedly followed her to the pool house, where he forced a kiss on her.

Celina Powell & Aliza

Another claim against Trey Songz came in 2023 from Instagram model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza. Powell explained that they had met up after DM-ing for a while. He allegedly took her phone and kept her locked in a house for two days, forcing her to do sexual acts with him. Her friend, Aliza, also shared that she had a similar experience with Songz. She claimed the singer held her against her will in a hotel. While she was captive, he allegedly performed multiple sexual acts on her, including urinating on her.

Dylan Gonzalez

One of the most shocking allegations against Trey Songz happened in 2021. WNBA athlete Dylan Gonzalez tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me, I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.” The tweet rocked the internet, and although Gonzales was initially silent, she shared more on Instagram. In her statement, she shared that Trey Songz had raped her in a Las Vegas hotel. Gonzalez also said that she had already hired an attorney to pursue legal action.

Sarunas Jackson

In 2022, Sarunas Jackson exposed Songz on the Guys Next Door podcast. This came after he allegedly witnessed an incident between the singer and a woman. The Insecure actor shared that he had witnessed Songz physically intimidating a woman, only to calm down when another man showed up. He emphasized that he didn’t support men who only respected other men but walked all over women. Jackson was also vocally against Songz when Dylan Gonzalez came forward with her allegations.

Jacquees

Earlier in 2024, fellow R&B singer Jacquees also leveled some allegations against Trey Songz. He shared a picture of some of his dreads in a now-deleted Instagram post, claiming that Trey Songz had pulled them out in a fight in Dubai. In later posts still referring to the incident, he called Songz a rapist. Furthermore, he claimed that Songz had been speaking about his rape accusations in the club.

