Jacquees Claims That Trey Songz Is Guilty Of Everything He's Accused Of

Trey Songz is currently facing a variety of pretty serious allegations. That includes a variety of sexual assault and even rape allegations. Earlier this week, Jacquees took to social medial with a now-deleted post. In the post he didn't hold anything back. During a profanity-laced rant he called Songz a rapist directly. “I want the world to know this b*tch ass n**** Trey Songz is a b*tch. This n**** came in the club talking ‘bout rape. F*ck you talking ‘bout rape for b*tch ass n****? Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You’s a b*tch," he said in the video. At the end of the post he banned Songz from coming to Atlanta at all.

Now in a newly shared video he's doubling down on his claims. In a much more reserved statement, he brings religious values into the mix. While proclaiming his own path as righteous he makes that claim that Trey Songz is guilty of everything he's being accused of. The post got a variety of responses from fans processing just how sweeping the accusations really are. Check out the new video of Jacquees' most recent claims below.

Jacquees Calls Trey Songz Guilty Of Everything

Though the allegations against Trey Songz are pretty extensive he did just score a recent win in the courts. A lawsuit filed over a groping incident in 2013 was dismissed after the accuser and her legal team failed to respond to a motion from Trey. It's hardly a clear path for the singer going forward through the legal system though.

Throughout last year Trey Songz legal team fought against all the lawsuits against him. They filed numerous requests to get suits thrown out, though they didn't do much to clear his legal troubles. What do you think of Jacquees' claim that Trey Songz is guilty of everything he's been accused of. Do you think the claim makes you more likely to believe the accusations made against Trey? Let us know in the comment section below.

