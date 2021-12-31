Dylan Gonzalez
- MusicTrey Songz Wants Sexual Assault Case Thrown Out; Claims Of Witness TamperingTrey Songz wants his sexual assault case thrown out amidst claims that Jauhara Jeffries' lawyer attempted to pay off a key witness. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Trey Songz Rape Allegation From Dylan GonzalezGonzalez doubled down on her accusation yesterday.By Thomas Galindo
- GossipTrey Songz's Team Responds To Dylan Gonzalez's Rape Allegation: ReportGonzalez's attorneys have also reportedly stated they will pursue "any and all legal avenues."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTrey Songz Accuser Dylan Gonzalez Doubles Down On Rape AllegationSongz has recently been named in a sexual assault lawsuit and Gonzalez resurfaced with more to add about previous accusations.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTrey Songz Accused Of Rape By Former UNLV Basketball Star Dylan GonzalezAthlete and artist Dylan Gonzalez explicitly called Trey Songz "a rapist" on Twitter on New Year's Eve.By Joshua Robinson